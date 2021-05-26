Kale, Mango, and Avocado Salad

Step 1: In a bowl combine, one bunch kale with the juice of one lemon and 3 tablespoons olive oil. Massage the kale with your hands until the ingredients are well mixed.

Step 2: Add 1 sliced shallot, 1 diced mango, 1 diced avocado, 1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds and 1 sprig of chopped fresh parsley, toss to combine, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Let sit for 30 minutes or serve immediately.