  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
4 ratings

Kale, Mango, and Avocado Salad

May 26, 2021
By
Salad doesn't have to be boring
Yasmin Fahr

If you've never tried adding fruit to your salad, what are you waiting for? In this recipe, the sweetness of the mango adds a colorful touch to the kale that nicely pairs with the toasted pumpkin seeds and creamy avocado. 

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
2
Servings
Related Recipes
15 Smoothie Recipes That Will Mask the Taste of Kale
Tired of Kale? Here Are 15 Recipes That'll Change Your Mind
10 Great Bacon and Avocado Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 bunch curly kale, cut into strips
  • q lemon, juiced
  • 3 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 avocado, diced
  • 1 shallot, thinly sliced
  • 1 champagne mango, diced
  • 1 Tablespoon pumpkin seeds
  • 1 Sprig of fresh parsley, stems removed and roughly chopped
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: In a bowl combine, one bunch kale with the juice of one lemon and 3 tablespoons olive oil. Massage the kale with your hands until the ingredients are well mixed.

Step 2: Add 1 sliced shallot, 1 diced mango, 1 diced avocado, 1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds and 1 sprig of  chopped fresh parsley, toss to combine, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Let sit for 30 minutes or serve immediately. 

Tags
avocado
best recipes
cook
cooking ideas
kale
mango
salad
salad recipes
food recipes