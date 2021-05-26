Kale, Mango, and Avocado Salad

May 26, 2021
Yasmin Fahr
If you've never tried adding fruit to your salad, what are you waiting for? In this recipe, the sweetness of the mango adds a colorful touch to the kale that nicely pairs with the toasted pumpkin seeds and creamy avocado.
Ingredients
- 1 bunch curly kale, cut into strips
- q lemon, juiced
- 3 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 avocado, diced
- 1 shallot, thinly sliced
- 1 champagne mango, diced
- 1 Tablespoon pumpkin seeds
- 1 Sprig of fresh parsley, stems removed and roughly chopped
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: In a bowl combine, one bunch kale with the juice of one lemon and 3 tablespoons olive oil. Massage the kale with your hands until the ingredients are well mixed.
Step 2: Add 1 sliced shallot, 1 diced mango, 1 diced avocado, 1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds and 1 sprig of chopped fresh parsley, toss to combine, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Let sit for 30 minutes or serve immediately.