Carla Hall's Kale, Farro and Root Vegetable Salad

This recipe is courtesy of Bowery Farms is a hyrdroponic farming company. There indoor farms create the ideal conditions for growing the purest produce imaginable.
Preheat oven to 350ºF.
Cook farro on stovetop or pressure cooker, according to package directions. Let cool.
Wrap the beets individually in aluminium foil and place them on a sheet pan. Roast for 50 minutes or until soft.
Make the vinaigrette.
Let the beets cool and then peel them.
While the beets are still warm, cut them into thin wedges and toss with 2 tablespoons of the lemon vinaigrette.
In a medium bowl, whisk together lemon zest, lemon juice, shallots, mustard, salt, sugar and pepper.
Slowly whisk in the olive oil. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Preheat the oven to 200ºF.
Using a vegetable peeler, make two strips of lemon peel, leaving the pith on the fruit. Cut the peel into strips.
Spread the strips on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, and place in oven for 25 minutes. The peels should turn stiff when they're dry.
Once dry, pulverize the peel in a spice grinder, then toss together with all the crunch mix ingredients in a bowl and set aside.
To Assemble:
Add the beets, fennel and farro to the kale. Drizzle the vinaigrette and toss to combine.
Let sit for 20 minutes and top with the crunch mix.