Carla Hall's Kale, Farro and Root Vegetable Salad

Preheat oven to 350ºF.

Cook farro on stovetop or pressure cooker, according to package directions. Let cool.

Wrap the beets individually in aluminium foil and place them on a sheet pan. Roast for 50 minutes or until soft.

Make the vinaigrette.

Let the beets cool and then peel them.

While the beets are still warm, cut them into thin wedges and toss with 2 tablespoons of the lemon vinaigrette.