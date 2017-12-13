  1. Home
Carla Hall's Kale, Farro and Root Vegetable Salad
with lemon vinaigrette and puffed millet crunch
Dec 13, 2017 | 2:54 pm
salad

 This recipe is courtesy of Bowery Farms is a hyrdroponic farming company. There indoor farms create the ideal conditions for growing the purest produce imaginable.

6
Servings
445
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the salad:

  • 4 cups Bowery kale, cut into small pieces
  • 1 cup farro, cooked
  • 1 cup fennel, shaved thin
  • 2 medium-size beets

For the lemon vinaigrette:

  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest
  • juice of 1 lemon
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallot
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cup olive oil

For the puffed millet crunch:

  • 3/4 cup millet cereal
  • 2 strips lemon peel, dried in the oven
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

For the salad:

Preheat oven to 350ºF.

Cook farro on stovetop or pressure cooker, according to package directions. Let cool.

Wrap the beets individually in aluminium foil and place them on a sheet pan. Roast for 50 minutes or until soft. 

Make the vinaigrette.

Let the beets cool and then peel them.

While the beets are still warm, cut them into thin wedges and toss with 2 tablespoons of the lemon vinaigrette.

For the lemon vinaigrette:

In a medium bowl, whisk together lemon zest, lemon juice, shallots, mustard, salt, sugar and pepper. 

Slowly whisk in the olive oil. Add salt and pepper to taste.

For the puffed millet crunch:

Preheat the oven to 200ºF.

Using a vegetable peeler, make two strips of lemon peel, leaving the pith on the fruit. Cut the peel into strips.

Spread the strips on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, and place in oven for 25 minutes. The peels should turn stiff when they're dry.

Once dry, pulverize the peel in a spice grinder, then toss together with all the crunch mix ingredients in a bowl and set aside.

To Assemble:

Add the beets, fennel and farro to the kale. Drizzle the vinaigrette and toss to combine.

Let sit for 20 minutes and top with the crunch mix.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
29g
41%
Sugar
10g
11%
Saturated Fat
22g
92%
Cholesterol
4mg
1%
Carbohydrate, by difference
41g
32%
Protein
7g
15%
Vitamin A, RAE
930µg
100%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
61mg
81%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
26µg
29%
Calcium, Ca
302mg
30%
Choline, total
12mg
3%
Copper, Cu
1mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
9g
36%
Folate, total
43µg
11%
Iron, Fe
4mg
22%
Magnesium, Mg
85mg
27%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
3mg
21%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
155mg
22%
Selenium, Se
12µg
22%
Sodium, Na
448mg
30%
Water
183g
7%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
