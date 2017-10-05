Kale and Cheese Ravioli With Gorgonzola Dolce

Preheat oven to 375F.

In a large sauce pot, bring cream, rosemary, garlic and ginger to a boil, then remove from heat; cover and let steep for 30 minutes. Strain and set aside.

In a small sauté pan over medium heat, melt the butter then add the breadcrumbs and continuously stir, cooking until they are toasted and crispy, about 3 minutes. Remove from pan and set aside.

A 1 1/2-quart baking dish, add in the Three Bridges Kale and Cheese Ravioli

Pour the cream mixture evenly over the ravioli to coat.

Break off small pieces of gorgonzola dolce and scatter over the ravioli. Top off with the parmesan, then the breadcrumb mixture

Bake in the 375F oven for 20-25 minutes until golden and bubbly.