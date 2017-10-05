  1. Home
Kale and Cheese Ravioli With Gorgonzola Dolce

If you're looking for a ravioli recipe with a twist, this is your answer
Oct 5, 2017 | 12:06 pm
By
Editor
Ravioli

I adore ravioli. Now if f I'm going to really commit and indulge in the decadent pasta, I like to really go for it and make a rich creamy sauce to go with it. This sauce has so much body and flavor to enhance the past beautifully.

This recipe is courtesy of Three Bridges.

4
Servings
300
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1-9oz pkg Three Bridges Kale and Cheese Ravioli
  • 1 Cup heavy cream
  • 1 sprig rosemary
  • 1 each garlic, clove
  • 1 each 1/4” ginger slice
  • 2 Tablespoons butter, unsalted
  • 1/4 Cup breadcrumbs, plain
  • 4 Ounces gorgonzola dolce or other mild blue cheese
  • 1/2 Cup parmesan cheese, shredded
  • kosher salt and black pepper to season

Directions

Preheat oven to 375F.

In a large sauce pot, bring cream, rosemary, garlic and ginger to a boil, then remove from heat; cover and let steep for 30 minutes. Strain and set aside.

In a small sauté pan over medium heat, melt the butter then add the breadcrumbs and continuously stir, cooking until they are toasted and crispy, about 3 minutes. Remove from pan and set aside.

A 1 1/2-quart baking dish, add in the Three Bridges Kale and Cheese Ravioli

Pour the cream mixture evenly over the ravioli to coat.

Break off small pieces of gorgonzola dolce and scatter over the ravioli. Top off with the parmesan, then the breadcrumb mixture

Bake in the 375F oven for 20-25 minutes until golden and bubbly.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
19g
27%
Sugar
8g
9%
Saturated Fat
10g
42%
Cholesterol
51mg
17%
Carbohydrate, by difference
20g
15%
Protein
13g
28%
Vitamin A, RAE
149µg
21%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
1µg
1%
Calcium, Ca
403mg
40%
Choline, total
19mg
4%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Fluoride, F
2µg
0%
Folate, total
17µg
4%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
25mg
8%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
272mg
39%
Selenium, Se
11µg
20%
Sodium, Na
771mg
51%
Vitamin D (D2 + D3)
1µg
7%
Water
67g
2%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.