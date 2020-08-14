August 14, 2020
Courtesy of Caledonia Spirits
The Jungle Cat is made with Tom Cat Gin, an almost whiskey-like gin that gets aged for six months in new American white oak barrels. This is a play on the classic Jungle Bird cocktail from The Aviary Bar in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, made in 1978.
Recipe courtesy of Caledonia Spirits
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Ounce Tom Cat Gin
- 3/4 Ounces Campari
- 1 1/2 Ounce fresh pineapple juice
- 1/2 Ounce fresh lime juice
- 1/2 Ounce VT Grade A dark, robust maple syrup
Directions
Combine ingredients in a mixing tin. Add ice, shake and strain over crushed ice in a tiki mug.
Go crazy with the garnish. A Campari-soaked pineapple works well, and using cherries or pineapple leaves is also fun.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving223
Sugar13gN/A
Protein0.2g0.4%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A0.3µgN/A
Vitamin C9mg9%
Vitamin K0.2µg0.2%
Calcium22mg2%
Fiber0.1g0.6%
Folate (food)9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)9µg2%
Iron0.2mg0.9%
Magnesium9mg2%
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.7%
Phosphorus7mg1%
Potassium102mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg14.8%
Sodium4mgN/A
Sugars, added9gN/A
Water95gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.5%