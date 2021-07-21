  1. Home
Chef and Steward's Jerk Seasoning

July 21, 2021 | 3:49pm
Jamaican allspice and scotch bonnet peppers are key
The basis for any jerk recipe, this flavorful seasoning and marinade will last in the fridge for roughly 6 to 8 weeks in an airtight container. This is a riff on a popular jerk seasoning recipe from my food blog, Chef and Steward.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup Jamaican allspice berries or 1 1/2 teaspoons ground allspice
  • 1 Tablespoon black peppercorns or 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon grated nutmeg
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 Cup cooking oil, such as sunflower or canola
  • 5 medium-large onions, peeled and roughly chopped
  • 12 cloves garlic
  • 8 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 1-2 scotch bonnet peppers (*substitute with Aji peppers but add ⅛ tsp Highnoon Spice Scotch Bonnet Seasoning if not using scotch bonnets)
  • 1 Tablespoon peeled and chopped fresh ginger
  • 4 Cups chopped scallions or green onions

Directions

Step 1: Put 1/4 cup allspice berries and 1 tablespoon black peppercorns in a spice grinder and grind.

Step 2: In a small bowl, add the ground allspice and pepper along with 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, 1 teaspoon brown sugar, 1/2 teaspoon grated nutmeg and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and mix to combine.

Step 3: Pour 1/2 cup oil in a blender or food processor along with 5 chopped onions, 12 cloves garlic, 8 sprigs fresh thyme, 1 to 2 Scotch bonnet peppers and 1 tablespoon chopped ginger and pulse until puréed. Add the dry spice mix and pulse until incorporated.

Step 4: Add 4 cups chopped scallions and pulse. Use immediately or store in an airtight container in the fridge.

