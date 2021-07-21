Step 1: Put 1/4 cup allspice berries and 1 tablespoon black peppercorns in a spice grinder and grind.

Step 2: In a small bowl, add the ground allspice and pepper along with 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, 1 teaspoon brown sugar, 1/2 teaspoon grated nutmeg and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and mix to combine.

Step 3: Pour 1/2 cup oil in a blender or food processor along with 5 chopped onions, 12 cloves garlic, 8 sprigs fresh thyme, 1 to 2 Scotch bonnet peppers and 1 tablespoon chopped ginger and pulse until puréed. Add the dry spice mix and pulse until incorporated.

Step 4: Add 4 cups chopped scallions and pulse. Use immediately or store in an airtight container in the fridge.