The basis for any jerk recipe, this flavorful seasoning and marinade will last in the fridge for roughly 6 to 8 weeks in an airtight container. This is a riff on a popular jerk seasoning recipe from my food blog, Chef and Steward.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup Jamaican allspice berries or 1 1/2 teaspoons ground allspice
- 1 Tablespoon black peppercorns or 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Teaspoon brown sugar
- 1/2 Teaspoon grated nutmeg
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 Cup cooking oil, such as sunflower or canola
- 5 medium-large onions, peeled and roughly chopped
- 12 cloves garlic
- 8 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1-2 scotch bonnet peppers (*substitute with Aji peppers but add ⅛ tsp Highnoon Spice Scotch Bonnet Seasoning if not using scotch bonnets)
- 1 Tablespoon peeled and chopped fresh ginger
- 4 Cups chopped scallions or green onions
Directions
Step 1: Put 1/4 cup allspice berries and 1 tablespoon black peppercorns in a spice grinder and grind.
Step 2: In a small bowl, add the ground allspice and pepper along with 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, 1 teaspoon brown sugar, 1/2 teaspoon grated nutmeg and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and mix to combine.
Step 3: Pour 1/2 cup oil in a blender or food processor along with 5 chopped onions, 12 cloves garlic, 8 sprigs fresh thyme, 1 to 2 Scotch bonnet peppers and 1 tablespoon chopped ginger and pulse until puréed. Add the dry spice mix and pulse until incorporated.
Step 4: Add 4 cups chopped scallions and pulse. Use immediately or store in an airtight container in the fridge.