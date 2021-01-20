Crispy Pork Tonkatsu with Japanese Curry and Rice

Place pork tenderloin on a cutting board.

Working on the diagonal and using a very sharp knife, slice the tenderloin into ¼-inch thick slices.

You’ll have about 20 slices.

Set a baking rack over a baking sheet.

Mix flour and salt on a shallow plate.

Mix eggs with 1 tablespoon water on a pie plate.

Put panko crumbs into another shallow dish or pie plate.

Using a fork, lightly dredge a pork slice on both sides with a flour mixture.

Then, dip the slice into the beaten eggs to coat, letting excess egg drain back into the bowl.

Then thoroughly dredge the slice in the panko crumbs to cover completely.

Put the coated slice onto the prepared rack.

Repeat to coat all the slices.

Let pork stand about 20 minutes, or, refrigerate uncovered for up to several hours.

Just before serving, heat ¼ inch of oil in a large cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium heat.

When the oil is hot enough to make the edge of a pork slice sizzle fiercely, add pork slices in a single uncrowded layer. (Work in batches if necessary.)

Cook over medium heat (do not let the oil smoke) until nicely golden on the bottom, about 2 minutes.

Turn the pork and fry the second side until golden, about 1 minute more.

Transfer to a paper towel-lined baking sheet.

Serve right away or pop them into a 200-degree oven to keep warm while you fry the rest.

Add more oil to the pan if needed to keep the ¼-inch oil level.

To serve, pile some rice onto each plate.

Lay a few pork slices on the rice.

Spoon a generous ladleful of the curry around the pork and rice.

Serve garnished with sesame seeds and cilantro.