4.5
2 ratings

Japanese-style Curry with Carrots and Apples

January 20, 2021
Hearty, thick curry
Japanese-style Curry with Carrots and Apples
Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

Not every curry is the same. It comes in different colors and flavors. This recipe to a yummy Japanese-style curry balances spices from the curry and the sweetness from the apple.

This recipe is by Jeanmarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h
20 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
201
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 Ounces fresh shiitake mushrooms
  • 4 Cups chicken broth
  • 3 skinny carrots, peeled, cut into ¼-inch thick rounds
  • 1 piece (3 ¼ inches) fresh ginger, peeled, thickly sliced
  • 1 rib celery, halved lengthwise, thinly sliced
  • 2 Tablespoons mirin or dry sherry or white wine
  • 1/4 Cup butter
  • 1/3 Cup flour
  • 1/2 medium onion, diced
  • 1 small apple, peeled, cored, diced
  • 2 Tablespoons curry powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon cayenne
  • 1 Teaspoon soy sauce or to taste

Directions

Remove and discard stems from mushrooms.

Slice caps into ¼-inch wide strips.

Put broth, mushroom slices, carrots, ginger, celery and mirin into a medium saucepan.

Simmer over low heat, about 20 minutes. (Refrigerate covered up to several days.)

Melt butter in a separate medium saucepan over medium-low heat.

Stir in flour.

Cook, stirring nearly constantly, until flour turns a pale oatmeal color, about 5 minutes.

Stir in onion, apple, curry powder and cayenne.

Cook and stir over medium-low heat until onion softens, about 5 minutes.

Whisk the broth mixture (with vegetables) into the flour mixture.

Cook and whisk until the mixture comes to a boil.

Then reduce heat to very low; simmer, partly covered, about 15 minutes.

Season with soy to taste.

The mixture can be refrigerated for several days.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving201
Total Fat10g16%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated5g27%
Cholesterol25mg8%
Protein6g12%
Carbs21g7%
Vitamin A325µg36%
Vitamin B60.2mg18.2%
Vitamin C4mg5%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.4%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K10µg8%
Calcium37mg4%
Fiber4g14%
Folate (food)25µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)25µg6%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium26mg6%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg24%
Phosphorus103mg15%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium434mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17%
Sodium309mg13%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg8.6%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water237gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.4%
