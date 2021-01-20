Japanese-style Curry with Carrots and Apples

Not every curry is the same. It comes in different colors and flavors. This recipe to a yummy Japanese-style curry balances spices from the curry and the sweetness from the apple.
This recipe is by Jeanmarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 4 Ounces fresh shiitake mushrooms
- 4 Cups chicken broth
- 3 skinny carrots, peeled, cut into ¼-inch thick rounds
- 1 piece (3 ¼ inches) fresh ginger, peeled, thickly sliced
- 1 rib celery, halved lengthwise, thinly sliced
- 2 Tablespoons mirin or dry sherry or white wine
- 1/4 Cup butter
- 1/3 Cup flour
- 1/2 medium onion, diced
- 1 small apple, peeled, cored, diced
- 2 Tablespoons curry powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon cayenne
- 1 Teaspoon soy sauce or to taste
Directions
Remove and discard stems from mushrooms.
Slice caps into ¼-inch wide strips.
Put broth, mushroom slices, carrots, ginger, celery and mirin into a medium saucepan.
Simmer over low heat, about 20 minutes. (Refrigerate covered up to several days.)
Melt butter in a separate medium saucepan over medium-low heat.
Stir in flour.
Cook, stirring nearly constantly, until flour turns a pale oatmeal color, about 5 minutes.
Stir in onion, apple, curry powder and cayenne.
Cook and stir over medium-low heat until onion softens, about 5 minutes.
Whisk the broth mixture (with vegetables) into the flour mixture.
Cook and whisk until the mixture comes to a boil.
Then reduce heat to very low; simmer, partly covered, about 15 minutes.
Season with soy to taste.
The mixture can be refrigerated for several days.