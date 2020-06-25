Japanese 7-Spice Beef Skewers With Brussels Sprouts Salad

Grilled meat skewers, or yakitori, are a popular street and bar food in Japan. For this recipe, beef is marinated and glazed with a mixture of mirin, soy sauce, sake, sugar and Japanese 7-Spice Blend. A pickled Brussels sprouts salad adds crunch and bright flavor.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Notes
Total time incorporates cooling.
Ingredients
For the Japanese 7-spice beef skewers
- 1/3 Cup mirin
- 1/3 Cup soy sauce
- 3 Tablespoons sake
- 2 Tablespoons sugar
- 1 Teaspoon sesame oil
- 1/2 Teaspoon Japanese 7-Spice Blend (Shichimi Togarashi)
- 1 Pound flank steak, sliced across the grain into thin slices
- 2 Teaspoons cornstarch
- 1 Tablespoon water
For the Brussels sprouts salad
- 1/4 Cup rice wine vinegar
- 2 Tablespoons sugar
- 2 Tablespoons mirin
- 1 Teaspoon sesame oil
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 5 to 6 medium Brussels sprouts, cut into thin wedges (about 1 cup)
- 1 Cup coarsely chopped radicchio
- 1 Cup thinly sliced red bell pepper
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick sesame seed, toasted
Directions
For the Japanese 7-spice beef skewers
For the beef skewers, mix mirin, soy sauce, sake, sugar, sesame oil and spice blend in large bowl until well blended. Reserve 1/3 cup for glaze. Add beef to remaining marinade in bowl; turn to coat well. Refrigerate 1 hour.
Meanwhile, for the glaze, mix cornstarch and water in small saucepan until smooth. Stir in reserved marinade. Stirring constantly, bring just to boil on medium-high heat. Remove from heat. Stir until slightly thickened. Set aside.
Thread beef in zig-zag fashion onto skewers. Discard any remaining marinade. Grill over medium-high heat 6 to 8 minutes or until desired doneness, turning occasionally and brushing with glaze. Serve beef skewers with Brussels sprouts salad. Sprinkle with additional spice blend. Serve with cooked rice, if desired.
For the Brussels sprouts salad
For the Brussels sprouts salad, mix vinegar, sugar, mirin, sesame oil and salt in large bowl. Add Brussels sprouts, radicchio and bell pepper; toss to coat well. Sprinkle with sesame seed. Cover. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes or until ready to serve.