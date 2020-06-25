  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Japanese 7-Spice Beef Skewers With Brussels Sprouts Salad

June 25, 2020
Try this Japanese street food at home
Photo courtesy of McCormick

Grilled meat skewers, or yakitori, are a popular street and bar food in Japan. For this recipe, beef is marinated and glazed with a mixture of mirin, soy sauce, sake, sugar and Japanese 7-Spice Blend. A pickled Brussels sprouts salad adds crunch and bright flavor.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
1 h 40 m
15 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
234
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Total time incorporates cooling.

Ingredients

For the Japanese 7-spice beef skewers

  • 1/3 Cup mirin
  • 1/3 Cup soy sauce
  • 3 Tablespoons sake
  • 2 Tablespoons sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Japanese 7-Spice Blend (Shichimi Togarashi)
  • 1 Pound flank steak, sliced across the grain into thin slices
  • 2 Teaspoons cornstarch
  • 1 Tablespoon water

For the Brussels sprouts salad

  • 1/4 Cup rice wine vinegar
  • 2 Tablespoons sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons mirin
  • 1 Teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 5 to 6 medium Brussels sprouts, cut into thin wedges (about 1 cup)
  • 1 Cup coarsely chopped radicchio
  • 1 Cup thinly sliced red bell pepper
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick sesame seed, toasted

Directions

For the Japanese 7-spice beef skewers

For the beef skewers, mix mirin, soy sauce, sake, sugar, sesame oil and spice blend in large bowl until well blended. Reserve 1/3 cup for glaze. Add beef to remaining marinade in bowl; turn to coat well. Refrigerate 1 hour.

Meanwhile, for the glaze, mix cornstarch and water in small saucepan until smooth. Stir in reserved marinade. Stirring constantly, bring just to boil on medium-high heat. Remove from heat. Stir until slightly thickened. Set aside.

Thread beef in zig-zag fashion onto skewers. Discard any remaining marinade. Grill over medium-high heat 6 to 8 minutes or until desired doneness, turning occasionally and brushing with glaze. Serve beef skewers with Brussels sprouts salad. Sprinkle with additional spice blend. Serve with cooked rice, if desired.

For the Brussels sprouts salad

For the Brussels sprouts salad, mix vinegar, sugar, mirin, sesame oil and salt in large bowl. Add Brussels sprouts, radicchio and bell pepper; toss to coat well. Sprinkle with sesame seed. Cover. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes or until ready to serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving234
Total Fat8g13%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated3g14%
Cholesterol51mg17%
Protein18g37%
Carbs14g5%
Vitamin A34µg4%
Vitamin B120.9µg37.2%
Vitamin B60.5mg42.1%
Vitamin C35mg39%
Vitamin E0.9mg6%
Vitamin K50µg42%
Calcium42mg4%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)33µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)33µg8%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium38mg9%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg36%
Phosphorus194mg28%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium445mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.8%
Sodium833mg35%
Sugars, added8gN/A
Water130gN/A
Zinc3mg29%
Tags
best recipes