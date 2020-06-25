Japanese 7-Spice Beef Skewers With Brussels Sprouts Salad

For the beef skewers, mix mirin, soy sauce, sake, sugar, sesame oil and spice blend in large bowl until well blended. Reserve 1/3 cup for glaze. Add beef to remaining marinade in bowl; turn to coat well. Refrigerate 1 hour.

Meanwhile, for the glaze, mix cornstarch and water in small saucepan until smooth. Stir in reserved marinade. Stirring constantly, bring just to boil on medium-high heat. Remove from heat. Stir until slightly thickened. Set aside.

Thread beef in zig-zag fashion onto skewers. Discard any remaining marinade. Grill over medium-high heat 6 to 8 minutes or until desired doneness, turning occasionally and brushing with glaze. Serve beef skewers with Brussels sprouts salad. Sprinkle with additional spice blend. Serve with cooked rice, if desired.