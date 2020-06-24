Jalapeno Popper Avocado Toast

June 24, 2020 | 12:22pm
Photo courtesy of Phil's Fresh Eggs
Smashed avocado, jalapeno, bacon and cage-free egg whites on toast is a fun twist on the classic jalapeno popper.
Recipe courtesy of Phil's Fresh Eggs
Ingredients
- 4 slices crusty Italian bread
- 2 Tablespoons cream cheese
- 1 avocado, mashed
- 1/4 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 fresh jalapeno, thinly sliced (seeds removed for less heat)
- 1-2 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 1 Tablespoon panko breadcrumbs
- Salt and pepper, as desired
Directions
Toast bread in oven or toaster.
Spread each bread slice with half tablespoon cream cheese.
Combine mashed avocado and kosher salt; divide evenly among bread slices.
In a small skillet, scramble egg whites and spoon evenly over avocado.
Top with jalapeno slices, crumbled bacon and breadcrumbs.
Season with salt and pepper as desired.
Servings2
Calories Per Serving415
Total Fat30g46%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated8g41%
Cholesterol30mg10%
Protein9g19%
Carbs31g10%
Vitamin A66µg7%
Vitamin B120.1µg6%
Vitamin B60.4mg28.5%
Vitamin C18mg20%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.2%
Vitamin E3mg17%
Vitamin K24µg20%
Calcium64mg6%
Fiber8g33%
Folate (food)96µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)201µg50%
Folic acid62µgN/A
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium45mg11%
Monounsaturated15gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg28%
Phosphorus141mg20%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium617mg13%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.8%
Sodium441mg18%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg26.2%
Water111gN/A
Zinc1mg12%
