Italian Sausage Pizza Hoagie

Preheat oven to 325 F.

Place butter, onions, and peppers in a small saucepan and cook on low for 30 minutes.

While that is cooking, place sauce and Italian sausages in a pan over medium heat and cover. Stir occasionally for 20 minutes.

When sausages are done, place one or two sausages in each hoagie with some extra sauce, place some onions and peppers over the sausages, and top off with cheese. Wrap each sandwich with tin foil and place in oven for 15 minutes. Unwrap and eat right away.