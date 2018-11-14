Italian Sausage Pizza Hoagie
November 14, 2018
A warm cheesy sandwich you'll love
Enjoy this flavorful Italian sausage served with sauteed onion and green pepper with melted mozzarella cheese. Of course, what could be better than cooking all those ingredients in a sauce and putting it all in a hoagie?
Recipe courtesy of Chick Who Cooks.
4
Servings
Ingredients
- 6 Italian sausages, cut in rounds
- 2 green bell peppers, sliced
- 1 large onion, sliced
- 1 jar of spaghetti sauce
- Mozzarella cheese, sliced
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- Hoagie buns
Directions
Preheat oven to 325 F.
Place butter, onions, and peppers in a small saucepan and cook on low for 30 minutes.
While that is cooking, place sauce and Italian sausages in a pan over medium heat and cover. Stir occasionally for 20 minutes.
When sausages are done, place one or two sausages in each hoagie with some extra sauce, place some onions and peppers over the sausages, and top off with cheese. Wrap each sandwich with tin foil and place in oven for 15 minutes. Unwrap and eat right away.