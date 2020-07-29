These Italian Meatloaf Cupcakes are perfect for the whole family to enjoy!
Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best
Ingredients
For the Meatloaf:
- 1 Pound extra lean ground beef
- 1/2 Pound sweet Italian bulk turkey sausage
- 1 Cup Italian seasoned breadcrumbs
- 3/4 Cups carrots, finely chopped
- 1 Cup tomato pasta sauce
- 1/2 Cup water
- 2 eggs (large), preferably Eggland's Best
- 1/2 Cup onion, finely chopped
- 1 Teaspoon fresh garlic, finely chopped
- 1 Teaspoon oregano
- 1/2 Teaspoon pepper
- 6 Ounces Land O Lakes Italian Blend Cheese Product, cut into 1/2-ounce cubes
For the Potato Topping:
- 1 and 1/4 cups water
- 1 Tablespoon Land O Lakes butter
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1 1/3 cups instant mashed potatoes
- 2/3 Cups milk
Directions
For the Meatloaf:
Heat oven to 450°F. Spray 12 cup muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray.
Place muffin pan onto 15x10x1-inch baking pan; set aside.
Combine all meatloaf ingredients, except cheese, in bowl; mix well.
Shape about 1/3 cup meatloaf mixture into 12 (2 and 1/2-inch) balls.
Press 1 and 1/2- ounce cube of cheese into center of each ball, covering evenly with meat mixture so cheese is in center. Place stuffed meatloaf mixture into muffin cups. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until internal temperature is 165°F and meat is no longer pink.
For the Potato Topping:
Combine 1 and 1/4 cups water, butter and 1/4 teaspoon salt in 4-quart saucepan; cook over medium-high heat. Add potatoes and milk; mix well.
Top each meatloaf muffin with about 3 tablespoons potato mixture; sprinkle with paprika, if desired.
Serve immediately!