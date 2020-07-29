  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Italian Meatloaf Cupcakes

July 29, 2020
Perfect for kids (both big and small)
Italian Meatloaf Cupcakes
Photo courtesy of Eggland's Best

These Italian Meatloaf Cupcakes are perfect for the whole family to enjoy!

Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
240
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the Meatloaf:

  • 1 Pound extra lean ground beef
  • 1/2 Pound sweet Italian bulk turkey sausage
  • 1 Cup Italian seasoned breadcrumbs
  • 3/4 Cups carrots, finely chopped
  • 1 Cup tomato pasta sauce
  • 1/2 Cup water
  • 2 eggs (large), preferably Eggland's Best
  • 1/2 Cup onion, finely chopped
  • 1 Teaspoon fresh garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 Teaspoon oregano
  • 1/2 Teaspoon pepper
  • 6 Ounces Land O Lakes Italian Blend Cheese Product, cut into 1/2-ounce cubes

For the Potato Topping:

  • 1 and 1/4 cups water
  • 1 Tablespoon Land O Lakes butter
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/3 cups instant mashed potatoes
  • 2/3 Cups milk

Directions

For the Meatloaf:

Heat oven to 450°F. Spray 12 cup muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Place muffin pan onto 15x10x1-inch baking pan; set aside.

Combine all meatloaf ingredients, except cheese, in bowl; mix well.

Shape about 1/3 cup meatloaf mixture into 12 (2 and 1/2-inch) balls.

Press 1 and 1/2- ounce cube of cheese into center of each ball, covering evenly with meat mixture so cheese is in center. Place stuffed meatloaf mixture into muffin cups. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until internal temperature is 165°F and meat is no longer pink.

For the Potato Topping:

Combine 1 and 1/4 cups water, butter and 1/4 teaspoon salt in 4-quart saucepan; cook over medium-high heat. Add potatoes and milk; mix well.

Top each meatloaf muffin with about 3 tablespoons potato mixture; sprinkle with paprika, if desired.

Serve immediately!

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving240
Total Fat12g18%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated5g27%
Cholesterol83mg28%
Protein19g37%
Carbs15g5%
Vitamin A150µg17%
Vitamin B121µg58%
Vitamin B60.4mg27.5%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.1%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K8µg6%
Calcium157mg16%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)21µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)34µg8%
Folic acid7µgN/A
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium32mg8%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg30%
Phosphorus245mg35%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium422mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.5%
Sodium492mg20%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg12.4%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water152gN/A
Zinc3mg31%
