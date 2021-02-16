Irish Benedict

Step 1: Mix 2 cups cold mashed potatoes with 1 cup cooked cabbage, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper until well combined.

Step 2: Add 1 large beaten egg and then 1/4 cup flour, mixing well to combine. Every mashed potato recipe is different, so you might need a bit more flour if you think your mix is too loose; add in more by the tablespoon until you get a mixture that can be formed into patties.

Step 3: Chill this mixture for 30 minutes or up to 24 hours so the flour fully hydrates and the mix firms up.

Step 4: Divide the mixture into eight portions; form into patties, each about 3 inches across. Dredge the patties in flour; pat off the excess. If the patties feel soft, place in the fridge to firm up, about 20 minutes.

Step 5: In a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons canola oil and 1 tablespoon butter together until the butter stops foaming. Fry the patties until golden brown and crispy, about 3 minutes per side. If not serving right away, hold on a baking sheet in a 200-degree oven for up to an hour.