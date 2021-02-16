  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Irish Benedict

February 16, 2021 | 11:50am
The perfect post-St. Patrick’s Day breakfast
Irish Benedict
E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

Use up leftover corned beef, cabbage and mashed potatoes to create a hearty breakfast or brunch. Pan-fried colcannon patties provide a deliciously sturdy base for this benedict, but they are also great on a salad or as a side dish for dinner.

This recipe is by Stacy Ballis and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h and 30 m
20 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
8
Servings

Notes

Total time includes 30 minutes chilling time for the colcannon patties.

Ingredients

For the colcannon patties:

  • 2 Cups cold, leftover mashed potatoes
  • 1 Cup leftover cooked cabbage, chopped fine
  • 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 Cup flour, plus more for dredging
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 1 Tablespoon butter
  • 2 Tablespoons canola oil

To assemble:

  • 8 slices thick-sliced corned beef, browned lightly in a skillet and halved (or 8 slices Irish bacon, cooked)
  • 8 poached eggs, cooked to your preferred doneness
  • Cheddar sauce (recipe follows)
  • Chopped chives

For the cheddar sauce:

  • 4 Tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 4 Tablespoons flour
  • 1 1/2 cups whole milk
  • 4 Ounces sharp Irish cheddar, grated finely
  • Salt and ground white pepper to taste

Directions

For the colcannon patties:

Step 1: Mix 2 cups cold mashed potatoes with 1 cup cooked cabbage, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper until well combined.

Step 2: Add 1 large beaten egg and then 1/4 cup flour, mixing well to combine. Every mashed potato recipe is different, so you might need a bit more flour if you think your mix is too loose; add in more by the tablespoon until you get a mixture that can be formed into patties.

Step 3: Chill this mixture for 30 minutes or up to 24 hours so the flour fully hydrates and the mix firms up.

Step 4: Divide the mixture into eight portions; form into patties, each about 3 inches across. Dredge the patties in flour; pat off the excess. If the patties feel soft, place in the fridge to firm up, about 20 minutes.

Step 5: In a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons canola oil and 1 tablespoon butter together until the butter stops foaming. Fry the patties until golden brown and crispy, about 3 minutes per side. If not serving right away, hold on a baking sheet in a 200-degree oven for up to an hour.

To assemble:

Step 1: Place two cooked colcannon patties on each plate, or put all eight on a serving platter. Top each with two half-slices of corned beef, or one slice of Irish bacon.

Step 2: Add a poached egg to each, and then a generous spoonful of the cheddar sauce. Garnish with chopped chives; serve immediately with any extra cheese sauce on the side.

For the cheddar sauce:

Step 1: In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, melt 4 tablespoons unsalted butter. When the butter stops foaming, sprinkle 4 tablespoons flour over it and whisk while it cooks to remove the raw flour taste, about 1 minute.

Step 2: Pour in 1 1/2 cups whole milk and whisk to combine, then continue to cook for a couple of minutes until it thickens slightly — it should be the consistency of a crepe batter, but still fairly liquid.

Step 3: Stir in 4 ounces grated Irish cheddar cheese and whisk until well combined. Season to taste with salt and ground white pepper. (This is also a terrific sauce for a fast mac and cheese.)

Tags
best recipes
breakfast
brunch
cabbage
cheddar cheese
colcannon
corned beef
holidays
leftovers
mashed potatoes
potatoes
St. Patrick's Day
Irish Benedict