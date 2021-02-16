Irish Benedict

Use up leftover corned beef, cabbage and mashed potatoes to create a hearty breakfast or brunch. Pan-fried colcannon patties provide a deliciously sturdy base for this benedict, but they are also great on a salad or as a side dish for dinner.
This recipe is by Stacy Ballis and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Total time includes 30 minutes chilling time for the colcannon patties.
Ingredients
For the colcannon patties:
- 2 Cups cold, leftover mashed potatoes
- 1 Cup leftover cooked cabbage, chopped fine
- 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 Cup flour, plus more for dredging
- 1 large egg, beaten
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 2 Tablespoons canola oil
To assemble:
- 8 slices thick-sliced corned beef, browned lightly in a skillet and halved (or 8 slices Irish bacon, cooked)
- 8 poached eggs, cooked to your preferred doneness
- Cheddar sauce (recipe follows)
- Chopped chives
For the cheddar sauce:
- 4 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 4 Tablespoons flour
- 1 1/2 cups whole milk
- 4 Ounces sharp Irish cheddar, grated finely
- Salt and ground white pepper to taste
Directions
For the colcannon patties:
Step 1: Mix 2 cups cold mashed potatoes with 1 cup cooked cabbage, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper until well combined.
Step 2: Add 1 large beaten egg and then 1/4 cup flour, mixing well to combine. Every mashed potato recipe is different, so you might need a bit more flour if you think your mix is too loose; add in more by the tablespoon until you get a mixture that can be formed into patties.
Step 3: Chill this mixture for 30 minutes or up to 24 hours so the flour fully hydrates and the mix firms up.
Step 4: Divide the mixture into eight portions; form into patties, each about 3 inches across. Dredge the patties in flour; pat off the excess. If the patties feel soft, place in the fridge to firm up, about 20 minutes.
Step 5: In a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons canola oil and 1 tablespoon butter together until the butter stops foaming. Fry the patties until golden brown and crispy, about 3 minutes per side. If not serving right away, hold on a baking sheet in a 200-degree oven for up to an hour.
To assemble:
Step 1: Place two cooked colcannon patties on each plate, or put all eight on a serving platter. Top each with two half-slices of corned beef, or one slice of Irish bacon.
Step 2: Add a poached egg to each, and then a generous spoonful of the cheddar sauce. Garnish with chopped chives; serve immediately with any extra cheese sauce on the side.
For the cheddar sauce:
Step 1: In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, melt 4 tablespoons unsalted butter. When the butter stops foaming, sprinkle 4 tablespoons flour over it and whisk while it cooks to remove the raw flour taste, about 1 minute.
Step 2: Pour in 1 1/2 cups whole milk and whisk to combine, then continue to cook for a couple of minutes until it thickens slightly — it should be the consistency of a crepe batter, but still fairly liquid.
Step 3: Stir in 4 ounces grated Irish cheddar cheese and whisk until well combined. Season to taste with salt and ground white pepper. (This is also a terrific sauce for a fast mac and cheese.)