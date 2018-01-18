  1. Home
Instant Pot Vegetarian Rice Pilaf
This will take your rice to a whole new level
Jan 18, 2018 | 11:20 am
By
Editor
Rice pilaf
Rice pilaf dishes are common in many different cuisines, including Middle Eastern, East Asian, and Caribbean. A pilaf is essentially rice cooked in a broth with a mix of vegetables and spices.

In this case, you aren’t using the Instant Pot’s “rice cooker” setting like you might expect, as this dish really develops its flavor over long periods of time. The “rice cooker” setting is better suited to simply steam rice on its own.

This dish is delicious with a hearty roast chicken.

6
Servings
308
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • ½ pound small, white mushrooms, sliced
  • 5 scallions, finely minced
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 cup long-grain rice
  • 1 1/2 cups of vegetable stock
  • ½ cup apple cider vinegar
  • ¼ cup fresh parsley, finely chopped
  • ¼ cup pecans, toasted and chopped
  • ¼ cup of currants
  • juice of one lime
  • salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Place your Instant Pot on “sauté” mode and heat the oil. Add the mushrooms and scallions and sauté until fragrant, about 8 minutes. Add the garlic and continue to sauté for another minute or two.

Add the rice, vegetable stock and apple cider vinegar to the sautéed vegetables. Close the lid and turn the steam release to “venting” position. Press “slow cook” and then “more.” Add 2 hours to cook time. You may need to cook it a little longer depending on how tender the rice is.

Once it’s finished cooking, allow 10 minutes for it to cool down. Stir in the lime juice, parsley, pecans, and currants.

Sprinkle with a few remaining pecans to serve.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
17g
24%
Sugar
9g
10%
Saturated Fat
7g
29%
Cholesterol
1mg
0%
Carbohydrate, by difference
35g
27%
Protein
5g
11%
Vitamin A, RAE
300µg
43%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
8mg
11%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
17µg
19%
Calcium, Ca
68mg
7%
Choline, total
32mg
8%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
18µg
5%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
37mg
12%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
2mg
14%
Phosphorus, P
148mg
21%
Selenium, Se
12µg
22%
Sodium, Na
2480mg
100%
Thiamin
3mg
100%
Water
25g
1%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
