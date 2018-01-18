Instant Pot Vegetarian Rice Pilaf

This will take your rice to a whole new level

Rice pilaf dishes are common in many different cuisines, including Middle Eastern, East Asian, and Caribbean. A pilaf is essentially rice cooked in a broth with a mix of vegetables and spices.

In this case, you aren’t using the Instant Pot’s “rice cooker” setting like you might expect, as this dish really develops its flavor over long periods of time. The “rice cooker” setting is better suited to simply steam rice on its own.

This dish is delicious with a hearty roast chicken.

