Instant Pot Vegetarian Rice Pilaf

Rice pilaf dishes are common in many different cuisines, including Middle Eastern, East Asian, and Caribbean. A pilaf is essentially rice cooked in a broth with a mix of vegetables and spices.
In this case, you aren’t using the Instant Pot’s “rice cooker” setting like you might expect, as this dish really develops its flavor over long periods of time. The “rice cooker” setting is better suited to simply steam rice on its own.
This dish is delicious with a hearty roast chicken.
Place your Instant Pot on “sauté” mode and heat the oil. Add the mushrooms and scallions and sauté until fragrant, about 8 minutes. Add the garlic and continue to sauté for another minute or two.
Add the rice, vegetable stock and apple cider vinegar to the sautéed vegetables. Close the lid and turn the steam release to “venting” position. Press “slow cook” and then “more.” Add 2 hours to cook time. You may need to cook it a little longer depending on how tender the rice is.
Once it’s finished cooking, allow 10 minutes for it to cool down. Stir in the lime juice, parsley, pecans, and currants.
Sprinkle with a few remaining pecans to serve.