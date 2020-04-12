Instant Pot Vegetarian Chili

Heat oil in Instant Pot on SAUTÉ function. Place pepper and onion in pot. Cook and stir 3 minutes. Add sweet potatoes; cook and stir 2 minutes. Add water. Stir in beans, tomatoes, corn and Seasoning Mix. Close lid. Set Valve to Seal.

Select PRESSURE COOK (MANUAL); cook 7 minutes on HIGH PRESSURE. When done, quick-release the pressure. Open the lid once pressure inside the pot is completely released. (Check manufacturer’s manual for safe operating instructions.)