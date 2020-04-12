Instant Pot Vegetarian Chili

April 12, 2020 | 4:16pm
Photo courtesy of McCormick
A robust blend of spices, hearty beans and fresh veggies make this a delicious, healthy dinner you'll want to make again and again.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon oil
- 1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
- 1 medium yellow onion, chopped
- 1 large sweet potato, cut into 1/2-inch chunks (about 2 cups)
- 1 Cup water
- 1 can (15 1/2 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 Cup frozen whole kernel corn
- 1 package McCormick® Chili Seasoning Mix, Original
Directions
Heat oil in Instant Pot on SAUTÉ function. Place pepper and onion in pot. Cook and stir 3 minutes. Add sweet potatoes; cook and stir 2 minutes. Add water. Stir in beans, tomatoes, corn and Seasoning Mix. Close lid. Set Valve to Seal.
Select PRESSURE COOK (MANUAL); cook 7 minutes on HIGH PRESSURE. When done, quick-release the pressure. Open the lid once pressure inside the pot is completely released. (Check manufacturer’s manual for safe operating instructions.)
Servings6
Calories Per Serving158
Total Fat3g5%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated0.4g1.9%
Protein7g13%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A240µg27%
Vitamin B60.3mg21.9%
Vitamin C40mg44%
Vitamin E2mg11%
Vitamin K13µg11%
Calcium71mg7%
Fiber8g34%
Folate (food)77µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)77µg19%
Iron2mg14%
Magnesium54mg13%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg11%
Phosphorus137mg20%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium587mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg13.7%
Sodium202mg8%
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg48%
Water234gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.1%
Tags