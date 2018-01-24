Instant Pot Split Pea Soup

Turn your Instant Pot to "Sauté" mode and heat the olive oil, sweat the carrot, onion and celery until soft, about 10 minutes. Add the bay leaf and thyme. Cook until fragrant, about 3 minutes.

Add the garlic and continue to sauté for another minute.

Add the split peas and water. Press "Cancel" to change the mode of the Instant Pot. Take half of the mixture out of the pot and move to it to another bowl. Use an emulsion blender to blend half the soup and then return the blended soup back to the Instant Pot. Press the "Slow Cook" button and continue to cook for 1 hour. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

This recipe tends to handle a little bit more salt than usual.

Enjoy!