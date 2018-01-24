  1. Home
Instant Pot Split Pea Soup
The most delicious soup in just over an hour!
Jan 24, 2018 | 9:23 pm
By
Editor
split pea soup
iStock

Split pea soup is the perfect budget-friendly soup to melt your winter blues away! This recipe is so simple and delicious. If you don't have an emulsion blender...get one! Just kidding, feel free to use a regular blender, it works just as well!

Ready in
1 m
6
Servings
343
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 medium carrot, diced
  • 1/2 celery stalk, diced
  • 1 medium onion, diced
  • 1/2 pound split peas
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme
  • 1 clove of garlic, finely minced
  • 6 cups water
  • salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Turn your Instant Pot to "Sauté" mode and heat the olive oil, sweat the carrot, onion and celery until soft, about 10 minutes. Add the bay leaf and thyme. Cook until fragrant, about 3 minutes.

Add the garlic and continue to sauté for another minute.

Add the split peas and water. Press "Cancel" to change the mode of the Instant Pot. Take half of the mixture out of the pot and move to it to another bowl. Use an emulsion blender to blend half the soup and then return the blended soup back to the Instant Pot. Press the "Slow Cook" button and continue to cook for 1 hour. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

This recipe tends to handle a little bit more salt than usual.

Enjoy!

 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
11g
16%
Sugar
4g
4%
Saturated Fat
8g
33%
Carbohydrate, by difference
48g
37%
Protein
14g
30%
Vitamin A, RAE
264µg
38%
Vitamin B-6
1mg
77%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
6µg
7%
Calcium, Ca
176mg
18%
Choline, total
45mg
11%
Fiber, total dietary
13g
52%
Folate, total
192µg
48%
Iron, Fe
14mg
78%
Magnesium, Mg
71mg
22%
Manganese, Mn
2mg
100%
Niacin
7mg
50%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
276mg
39%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
12µg
22%
Sodium, Na
104mg
7%
Thiamin
1mg
91%
Water
172g
6%
Zinc, Zn
3mg
38%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
