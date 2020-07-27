Instant Pot Scrambled Eggs

July 27, 2020
Photo courtesy of Corrie Cooks
This classic breakfast recipe can be made easily with your Instant Pot.
Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks
Notes
Eggs' cooking time depends on your preference.
Make sure you take out the eggs immediately. Otherwise, they will keep cooking using the pot heat.
Ingredients
- 4 eggs
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 4 Tablespoons milk
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Put the butter in the Instant Pot and select “Sauté”.
In a bowl, add eggs and all the other ingredients and mix well
After the butter melts, transfer the mixture to the Instant Pot. Stir, mix, flip until the eggs are ready
Turn off the Sauté option and serve the eggs.
Servings2
Calories Per Serving244
Total Fat21g32%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated11g53%
Cholesterol353mg100%
Protein12g24%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin A249µg28%
Vitamin B120.9µg38.5%
Vitamin B60.2mg12.2%
Vitamin D2µg15%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium87mg9%
Folate (food)42µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)42µg11%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium14mg3%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.6%
Phosphorus200mg29%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium167mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg34.6%
Sodium304mg13%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water95gN/A
Zinc1mg11%
