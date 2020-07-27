  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Instant Pot Scrambled Eggs

July 27, 2020
An easy and delicious breakfast staple
Photo courtesy of Corrie Cooks

This classic breakfast recipe can be made easily with your Instant Pot. 

Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks

Ready in
5 m
2 m
(prepare time)
3 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
244
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Eggs' cooking time depends on your preference. 

Make sure you take out the eggs immediately. Otherwise, they will keep cooking using the pot heat.

Ingredients

  • 4 eggs
  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 4 Tablespoons milk
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Put the butter in the Instant Pot and select “Sauté”.

In a bowl, add eggs and all the other ingredients and mix well

After the butter melts, transfer the mixture to the Instant Pot. Stir, mix, flip until the eggs are ready

Turn off the Sauté option and serve the eggs.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving244
Total Fat21g32%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated11g53%
Cholesterol353mg100%
Protein12g24%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin A249µg28%
Vitamin B120.9µg38.5%
Vitamin B60.2mg12.2%
Vitamin D2µg15%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium87mg9%
Folate (food)42µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)42µg11%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium14mg3%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.6%
Phosphorus200mg29%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium167mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg34.6%
Sodium304mg13%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water95gN/A
Zinc1mg11%
