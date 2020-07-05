  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Instant Pot Schezwan Chicken Wings

July 5, 2020
Warning: extremely addicting!
Instant Pot Schezwan Chicken Wings
Photo courtesy of Corrie Cooks

These chicken wings are super crispy and so easy to make. They are a great appetizer when served with the delicious Schezwan dipping sauce.

Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks

Ready in
25 m
5 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
Ingredients

  • 12-14 chicken wings
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1/8 Cup chicken stock
  • 18 Ounces Schezwan sauce
  • 2 Tablespoons oil
  • 4 Tablespoons corn flour

Directions

Add cooking oil in an Instant Pot. Press “Sauté” and add onions.

When the onions are softened add chicken wings and stock, and cook until they get brown.

Cover and seal the lid and let it cook for 10 minutes on manual “High”.

Release the pressure quickly. Take out the wings and add corn flour in the pot to thick the mixture.

Serve the wings with the sauce.

