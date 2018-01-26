Instant Pot Mexican Seven-Layer Dip

Spray the inside of the Instant Pot with nonstick cooking spray. Place a half cup of water with the beans.<p>

Then put the onion, peppers, garlic, and jalapeños on the next layer. <p>

In a medium bowl mix the cream cheese, sour cream, and spices. Spread the mixture over the vegetables. <p>

Add the salsa to the next layer. <p>

Top the final layer with cheese. <p>