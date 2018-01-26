  1. Home
Instant Pot Mexican Seven-Layer Dip
The dip that keeps on giving...
Jan 26, 2018 | 4:12 pm
7-layer dip
Lauri Patterson/iStock

Seven-layer dip is always a winner on any game day, and there is nothing better than serving it hot right out of the pot like this. Serve with tortilla chips.

Ready in
4 h
8
Servings
335
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • One 15-ounce can refried beans
  • One 15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 large yellow onion, finely minced
  • 1 green pepper, finely diced
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 jalapeño, minced
  • 1 tablespoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • One 8-ounce package cream cheese
  • One 8-ounce tub sour cream
  • 2 cups salsa, any brand
  • 2 cups shredded reduced-fat pepper jack cheese

Directions

Spray the inside of the Instant Pot with nonstick cooking spray. Place a half cup of water with the beans.<p>

Then put the onion, peppers, garlic, and jalapeños on the next layer. <p>

In a medium bowl mix the cream cheese, sour cream, and spices. Spread the mixture over the vegetables. <p>

Add the salsa to the next layer. <p>

Top the final layer with cheese. <p>

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
17g
24%
Sugar
1g
1%
Saturated Fat
4g
17%
Cholesterol
5mg
2%
Carbohydrate, by difference
39g
30%
Protein
7g
15%
Vitamin A, RAE
155µg
22%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
5µg
6%
Calcium, Ca
71mg
7%
Choline, total
2mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
72µg
18%
Iron, Fe
4mg
22%
Magnesium, Mg
24mg
8%
Niacin
3mg
21%
Phosphorus, P
131mg
19%
Selenium, Se
2µg
4%
Sodium, Na
805mg
54%
Water
50g
2%
