Instant Pot Mexican Seven-Layer Dip

Seven-layer dip is always a winner on any game day, and there is nothing better than serving it hot right out of the pot like this. Serve with tortilla chips.
Spray the inside of the Instant Pot with nonstick cooking spray. Place a half cup of water with the beans.<p>
Then put the onion, peppers, garlic, and jalapeños on the next layer. <p>
In a medium bowl mix the cream cheese, sour cream, and spices. Spread the mixture over the vegetables. <p>
Add the salsa to the next layer. <p>
Top the final layer with cheese. <p>