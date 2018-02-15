  1. Home
Instant Pot Ground Beef With Peppers and Onions
A simple no-fuss, budget-friendly dinner even the picky eaters will enjoy
Feb 15, 2018 | 3:15 pm
By
Editor
Beef
Lana Sweet

This is a simple ground beef dish with a slight Asian flair. There is a touch of soy sauce and sugar to give it that dynamic flavor. This dish is perfect served with some fluffy rice and a sprinkle of fresh cilantro. This recipe utilizes the “Sauté” and “Pressure Cook” functions of the Instant Pot, although you can make in any other multi-cooker

Cook20 m
4
Servings
347
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound ground beef
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 2 small onions, thinly sliced
  • 2 Tablespoons dry sherry
  • 3 Teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1 Teaspoon sugar
  • 1 small red pepper, deseeded and cut in strips
  • 1/4 Cup fresh cilantro

Directions

Place Instant Pot on “Sauté” mode. Add the ground beef sauté until browned, about 3-5 minutes. Drain off any excess fat and set beef aside.

Add about a tablespoon of vegetable oil to the pot. Then add the onion and the dry sherry and deglaze the pot, scraping up any brown bits that have stuck to the bottom of the pot with a wooden spoon. Add the soy sauce, sugar, and bell pepper and continue to sauté for another 5 minutes.

Return the ground beef to the pot and add a drop more vegetable oil and a splash of water if it looks a little dry. Let it cook for another 5 to 10 minutes, or until the peppers and onions are soft.

Season with salt and pepper if needed.

Serve with white rice and a sprinkle of cilantro.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
26g
40%
Sugar
3g
N/A
Saturated Fat
9g
44%
Cholesterol
81mg
27%
Protein
20g
41%
Carbs
6g
2%
Vitamin A
37µg
4%
Vitamin B12
2µg
40%
Vitamin B6
0.5mg
23.5%
Vitamin C
26mg
44%
Vitamin D
0.1µg
N/A
Vitamin E
1mg
6%
Vitamin K
7µg
8%
Calcium
33mg
3%
Fiber
1g
5%
Folate (food)
24µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
24µg
6%
Iron
2mg
14%
Magnesium
29mg
7%
Monounsaturated
13g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
5mg
26%
Phosphorus
202mg
29%
Polyunsaturated
1g
N/A
Potassium
424mg
12%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.2mg
12.1%
Sodium
429mg
18%
Sugars, added
1g
N/A
Trans
1g
N/A
Zinc
5mg
33%
