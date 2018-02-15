Instant Pot Ground Beef With Peppers and Onions

Place Instant Pot on “Sauté” mode. Add the ground beef sauté until browned, about 3-5 minutes. Drain off any excess fat and set beef aside.

Add about a tablespoon of vegetable oil to the pot. Then add the onion and the dry sherry and deglaze the pot, scraping up any brown bits that have stuck to the bottom of the pot with a wooden spoon. Add the soy sauce, sugar, and bell pepper and continue to sauté for another 5 minutes.

Return the ground beef to the pot and add a drop more vegetable oil and a splash of water if it looks a little dry. Let it cook for another 5 to 10 minutes, or until the peppers and onions are soft.

Season with salt and pepper if needed.

Serve with white rice and a sprinkle of cilantro.