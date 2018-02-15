  1. Home
Instant Pot Chicken Soup
Everyone should have an easy chicken soup recipe up their sleeve
Feb 15, 2018 | 2:01 pm
There’s nothing better than a warm bowl of chicken soup mid-winter — especially when it takes under an hour to make. This recipes utilizes the “Manual” functions of the Instant Pot, although you can make in any other multi-cooker.

Ready in
45 m
4
Servings
441
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 chicken breasts, boneless and skinless
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 4 potatoes, quartered
  • 3 carrots, chopped
  • 1 Teaspoon thyme
  • 1 Teaspoon rosemary
  • 1 Bay leaf
  • Juice of one lemon
  • 4 Cups chicken stock
  • Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions

Add all the ingredients to your Instant Pot.

Press the “Manual” button and cook for 35 minutes. 

When the timer goes off move the steam release to “Venting” and perform a quick release, or let the Instant Pot release the pressure naturally. 

Shred the chicken breasts.

Serve immediately. 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
11g
18%
Sugar
9g
N/A
Saturated Fat
3g
16%
Cholesterol
63mg
21%
Protein
30g
59%
Carbs
56g
19%
Vitamin A
407µg
45%
Vitamin B12
0.3µg
4.9%
Vitamin B6
1mg
68%
Vitamin C
56mg
93%
Vitamin D
0.3µg
0.1%
Vitamin E
0.7mg
3.4%
Vitamin K
14µg
17%
Calcium
80mg
8%
Fiber
7g
30%
Folate (food)
67µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
67µg
17%
Iron
3mg
19%
Magnesium
94mg
24%
Monounsaturated
5g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
15mg
76%
Phosphorus
368mg
53%
Polyunsaturated
2g
N/A
Potassium
1581mg
45%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.4mg
22.9%
Sodium
1474mg
61%
Thiamin (B1)
0.4mg
24.1%
Zinc
2mg
12%
