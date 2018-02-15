Instant Pot Chicken Soup

There’s nothing better than a warm bowl of chicken soup mid-winter — especially when it takes under an hour to make. This recipes utilizes the “Manual” functions of the Instant Pot, although you can make in any other multi-cooker.
Best Soup Recipe Ideas
Add all the ingredients to your Instant Pot.
Press the “Manual” button and cook for 35 minutes.
When the timer goes off move the steam release to “Venting” and perform a quick release, or let the Instant Pot release the pressure naturally.
Shred the chicken breasts.
Serve immediately.