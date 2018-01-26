  1. Home
Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup
You can't go wrong wtih this soup
Jan 26, 2018 | 4:56 pm
By
Editor
butternut squash soup
emui/istock

Butternut Squash soup is a guaranteed winner in everybody’s household. This recipe has a hint of ginger which gives it a nice kick.

Ready in
40 m
4
Servings
494
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 2 small onions, roughly chopped
  • ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
  • 4 pounds of butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cubed
  • 1 tablespoon ginger, freshly grated
  • 4 cups vegetable stock
  • 1 cup water (if needed)
  • ¼ cup of cream
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • ½ cup pumpkin seeds, toasted (garnish)

Directions

Place your Instant Pot on “Sauté” mode, heat the butter and sauté the onions until soft with a pinch of salt and the nutmeg, about 10 minutes.

Add the cubed butternut squash, fresh ginger and stock to the pot.

 Close and lock the lid of the pressure cooker Press the “Pressure Cook” button and cook at High Pressure for 15 minutes.

When the timer beeps, you can perform a quick release by moving the pressure release to “Venting,” or you can let the pressure release naturally. A natural pressure release can take from 5 to 30 minutes. When the pressure is fully released, the float valve will drop and the lid will unlock and open.

Using an immersion blender (and more water if needed) blend all the ingredients until smooth.

 Blend in the cream. Return to “Sauté” mode and heat through.

Serve with toasted pumpkin seeds as garnish.

