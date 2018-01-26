  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Instant Pot Artichoke Dip
The richest, creamiest dip just got even better...
Jan 26, 2018 | 4:46 pm
By
Editor
artichoke dip
Grandriver/iStock

There is nothing like homemade artichoke dip to make you feel like you’ve really satisfied your wintertime desire for warmth and coziness.

Best Dip Recipes

Ready in
2 h
6
Servings
44
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • One 14-ounce can artichoke hearts, drained and coarsely chopped
  • One 9-ounce box frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed to drain
  • One 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup pepper jack cheese, grated
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 bag tortilla chips

Directions

Spray the Instant Pot with cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, mix all the ingredients except the pepper jack cheese and chips.

Press the “Slow Cook” button and cook on low for 2 hours.

When the timer beeps, you can perform a quick release by moving the pressure release to “Venting,” or you can let the pressure release naturally. A natural pressure release can take from 5 to 30 minutes. When the pressure is fully released, the float valve will drop and the lid will unlock and open.

Stir in the cream cheese, cover, and leave on the “Keep Warm” mode for about 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve with chips.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
3g
4%
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Cholesterol
15mg
5%
Protein
3g
7%
Vitamin A, RAE
27µg
4%
Calcium, Ca
185mg
19%
Choline, total
3mg
1%
Folate, total
2µg
1%
Magnesium, Mg
6mg
2%
Phosphorus, P
122mg
17%
Selenium, Se
3µg
5%
Sodium, Na
255mg
17%
Water
8g
0%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
Tags
Instant Pot
artichoke dip