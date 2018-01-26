Instant Pot Artichoke Dip

Spray the Instant Pot with cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, mix all the ingredients except the pepper jack cheese and chips.

Press the “Slow Cook” button and cook on low for 2 hours.

When the timer beeps, you can perform a quick release by moving the pressure release to “Venting,” or you can let the pressure release naturally. A natural pressure release can take from 5 to 30 minutes. When the pressure is fully released, the float valve will drop and the lid will unlock and open.

Stir in the cream cheese, cover, and leave on the “Keep Warm” mode for about 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve with chips.