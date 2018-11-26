Hungarian Nut Roll

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Scald milk. Add salt, margarine and sugar. Stir to dissolve and let cool.

Meanwhile, dissolve yeast in the lukewarm water. In a large metal bowl, add to the above cooled mixture. Then, add in the beaten eggs.

Stir in flour. Dough will be firm, but keep mixing with spoon by hand until dough is very smooth. It will form a ball and loosen from the sides of the bowl. Sprinkle lightly with flour all around, including the underside. Cover with a dishcloth and let rise until it doubles in size, 1-2 hours.

On lightly floured surface, cut dough in half. Roll out one of the halves of dough to make a rectangle, 10-by-15-inches.

Combine ground walnuts and sugar. Spread half the nut mixture evenly onto dough. Moisten edges of dough with water and roll up, starting with the long eng. place on a greased cookie sheet. Repeat with remaining dough and nut mixture. Cover and let rise one hour.

Bake 35-40 minutes, until lightly browned.