Hungarian Nut Roll

The prettiest dessert you could ever imagine
Hungarian Nut Roll recipe
No wedding, holiday or other celebration is complete without Hungarian nut roll in my family. Festive and delicious, this will complete any dessert table.

24
Servings
309
Calories Per Serving
Makes
2 nut rolls

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup milk
  • 1 Tablespoon salt
  • 1 stick margarine or butter
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1 package dry yeast
  • 1/3 Cup lukewarm water
  • 2 eggs, slightly beaten
  • 4 1/2 Cups flour
  • 5 Cups ground walnuts
  • 1 1/2 Cup sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Scald milk. Add salt, margarine and sugar. Stir to dissolve and let cool.

Meanwhile, dissolve yeast in the lukewarm water. In a large metal bowl, add to the above cooled mixture. Then, add in the beaten eggs.

Stir in flour. Dough will be firm, but keep mixing with spoon by hand until dough is very smooth. It will form a ball and loosen from the sides of the bowl. Sprinkle lightly with flour all around, including the underside. Cover with a dishcloth and let rise until it doubles in size, 1-2 hours.

On lightly floured surface, cut dough in half. Roll out one of the halves of dough to make a rectangle, 10-by-15-inches.

Combine ground walnuts and sugar. Spread half the nut mixture evenly onto dough. Moisten edges of dough with water and roll up, starting with the long eng. place on a greased cookie sheet. Repeat with remaining dough and nut mixture. Cover and let rise one hour.

Bake 35-40 minutes, until lightly browned.

Walnut Shopping Tip

Whenever possible, purchase whole, not presliced or chopped nuts. They have a longer shelf life.

Walnut Cooking Tip

Toasting your nuts helps release essential oils and intensifies their flavor.

Tags
walnuts
holidays
dessert

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
16g
24%
Sugar
18g
N/A
Saturated Fat
2g
10%
Cholesterol
14mg
5%
Protein
6g
13%
Carbs
38g
13%
Vitamin A
11µg
1%
Vitamin B6
0.1mg
10.2%
Vitamin C
0.2mg
0.2%
Vitamin D
0.2µg
1.4%
Vitamin E
0.4mg
2.8%
Vitamin K
4µg
3%
Calcium
34mg
3%
Fiber
2g
9%
Folate (food)
60µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
60µg
15%
Iron
0.9mg
4.8%
Magnesium
34mg
8%
Monounsaturated
4g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
1mg
7%
Phosphorus
108mg
15%
Polyunsaturated
9g
N/A
Potassium
132mg
3%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.1mg
10.1%
Sodium
186mg
8%
Sugars, added
17g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.3mg
21.4%
Trans
0.7g
N/A
Zinc
0.9mg
8.1%
