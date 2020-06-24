Huevos Rancheros

In a large skillet, warm the vegetable oil on medium. When the oil is bubbling, fry the corn tortillas until they bubble up but only until they get crispy. Flip and fry the other side, then transfer to a plate and cover with foil to keep warm.

Transfer the salsa to the same skillet and warm on medium heat. Stir occasionally. Lower heat if salsa begins to bubble and splatter.

In a nonstick pan, heat the butter over medium heat until melted. When the butter begins to sizzle, add 2 eggs to the pan. Let the eggs cook for a few minutes. Cover with a pan lid to make sure the egg white is cooked through and not runny.

Remove the cooked eggs from the pan and transfer to a covered plate to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining 2 eggs.

Place two tortillas on two plates each. Spoon the warmed salsa in the middle of each tortilla. Top each tortilla with a fried egg. Garnish with avocado, cilantro, queso fresco cheese, as desired.