Huckleberry Pie
This is the perfect cure for homesickness! A hug in your mouth!
Oct 13, 2017 | 3:47 pm
Huckleberries are native to the northwestern United States and Canada, growing from Wyoming west to Alaska, Washington, and Oregon. The huckleberry has achieved something of a cult following in Montana and some communities even have huckleberry festivals every year where of course there is copious amounts of huckleberry pie! It's hard not to like this classic, beauty of a pie. Enjoy it with some freshly whipped cream on top for extra points!

You can make this pie using store bought pie dough, pre-baked pie shells or just use this recipe and make your own perfect pie crust!

8
Servings
441
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • pie dough for 1 double-crust pie (9-inch)
  • 6 cups of huckleberries
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon allspice
  • 1 cup soft brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
  • zest of 1 lemon
  • pinch of salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 420°F.

Roll the pie dough into a large circle and line your 9-inch pie pan with the dough. Roll the second piece of dough into a large circle and cut into 1-inch strips — set aside. This will be used to lattice the top of the pie. Make sure you keep the dough refrigerated until you're ready to assemble otherwise it will get too mushy.

Place the huckleberries and orange juice in your pastry-lined pan.

In a small bowl, combine the sugar, flour and lemon zest. Spoon the mixture over the berries.

Seal the pie with the top crust. Then gently crimp the edges by pressing down with your index finger between your thumb and the index finger of your alternate hand. Cut some slits into the top so it can steam.

Mix an egg yolk with some water and brush the surface of the pie.

Cover the edges of the pie with foil so it doesn't burn.

Bake for 25 minutes at 400°F then remove the foil.

Bake for an additional 15 minutes at 350°F until the filling bubbles.

Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
19g
27%
Sugar
5g
6%
Saturated Fat
8g
33%
Cholesterol
134mg
45%
Carbohydrate, by difference
22g
17%
Protein
44g
96%
Vitamin A, RAE
6µg
1%
Vitamin B-12
5µg
100%
Vitamin B-6
1mg
77%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
12mg
16%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
2µg
2%
Calcium, Ca
64mg
6%
Choline, total
108mg
25%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
114µg
29%
Iron, Fe
9mg
50%
Magnesium, Mg
58mg
18%
Niacin
12mg
86%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
400mg
57%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
44µg
80%
Sodium, Na
188mg
13%
Vitamin D (D2 + D3)
1µg
7%
Water
95g
4%
Zinc, Zn
10mg
100%
