Huckleberry Pie

Preheat oven to 420°F.

Roll the pie dough into a large circle and line your 9-inch pie pan with the dough. Roll the second piece of dough into a large circle and cut into 1-inch strips — set aside. This will be used to lattice the top of the pie. Make sure you keep the dough refrigerated until you're ready to assemble otherwise it will get too mushy.

Place the huckleberries and orange juice in your pastry-lined pan.

In a small bowl, combine the sugar, flour and lemon zest. Spoon the mixture over the berries.

Seal the pie with the top crust. Then gently crimp the edges by pressing down with your index finger between your thumb and the index finger of your alternate hand. Cut some slits into the top so it can steam.

Mix an egg yolk with some water and brush the surface of the pie.

Cover the edges of the pie with foil so it doesn't burn.

Bake for 25 minutes at 400°F then remove the foil.

Bake for an additional 15 minutes at 350°F until the filling bubbles.

Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.