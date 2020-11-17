Hot Thanksgiving Kickoff Cocktail

November 17, 2020 | 2:08pm
artem evdokimov/Shutterstock
Mulled cider is just fine, but once you add a splash of bourbon, you're going to have a very happy Thanksgiving.
This recipe originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 6 Cups fresh apple cider
- 2 1/4 Cups bourbon whiskey
- 1/4 Cup orange liqueur
- 1 hefty sprig of thyme
- Lemon wedges
- Garnish: small sprigs of thyme, tiny apples, orange wedges, apple slices, cranberries, cinnamon sticks
Directions
In a large pot or tea kettle, heat cider and thyme.
Remove thyme.
Drop 3 tablespoons bourbon, 1 teaspoon orange liqueur and a squeeze of lemon into each of 12 mugs.
Top with 6 to 8 tablespoons hot cider.
Garnish.
Enjoy.
Servings12
Calories Per Serving180
Total Fat0.2g0.3%
Sugar14gN/A
Protein0.2g0.3%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A0.6µg0.1%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Calcium11mg1%
Fiber0.3g1.2%
Folate (food)0.2µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.2µgN/A
Iron0.2mg1.2%
Magnesium7mg2%
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.8%
Phosphorus11mg2%
Potassium130mg3%
Sodium5mgN/A
Water139gN/A