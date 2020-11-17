  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Hot Thanksgiving Kickoff Cocktail

November 17, 2020 | 2:08pm
Mulled cider is a must for any holiday
artem evdokimov/Shutterstock

Mulled cider is just fine, but once you add a splash of bourbon, you're going to have a very happy Thanksgiving.

This recipe originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
15 m
10 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
180
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 6 Cups fresh apple cider
  • 2 1/4 Cups bourbon whiskey
  • 1/4 Cup orange liqueur
  • 1 hefty sprig of thyme
  • Lemon wedges
  • Garnish: small sprigs of thyme, tiny apples, orange wedges, apple slices, cranberries, cinnamon sticks

Directions

In a large pot or tea kettle, heat cider and thyme.

Remove thyme.

Drop 3 tablespoons bourbon, 1 teaspoon orange liqueur and a squeeze of lemon into each of 12 mugs.

Top with 6 to 8 tablespoons hot cider.

Garnish.

Enjoy.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving180
Total Fat0.2g0.3%
Sugar14gN/A
Protein0.2g0.3%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A0.6µg0.1%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Calcium11mg1%
Fiber0.3g1.2%
Folate (food)0.2µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.2µgN/A
Iron0.2mg1.2%
Magnesium7mg2%
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.8%
Phosphorus11mg2%
Potassium130mg3%
Sodium5mgN/A
Water139gN/A
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
apple cider
best recipes
cocktail recipes
holiday recipes
Thanksgiving recipes
Hot Thanksgiving Kickoff Cocktail