
4.5
2 ratings

Hot Crab Dip

September 2, 2020 | 5:23pm
What can make a cream cheese dip better? Crab, duh!
Courtesy of McCormick

Crab dip is a must-have game day recipe, especially for all you seafood lovers.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
40 m
10 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
28
Servings
103
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
  • 1 Cup mayonnaise
  • 2 Teaspoons Old Bay Seasoning
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Ground Mustard
  • 1 Pound lump crabmeat
  • 1/4 Cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Mix cream cheese, mayonnaise, Old Bay Seasoning and ground mustard in medium bowl until well blended. Add crabmeat; toss gently.

Spread in shallow 1 1/2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle with Cheddar cheese and additional Old Bay Seasoning, if desired.

Bake 30 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Serve with assorted crackers or sliced French bread.

Nutritional Facts
Servings28
Calories Per Serving103
Total Fat10g15%
Sugar0.3gN/A
Saturated3g14%
Cholesterol29mg10%
Protein4g7%
Carbs0.4g0.1%
Vitamin A33µg4%
Vitamin B120.6µg23.7%
Vitamin C0.5mg0.6%
Vitamin E0.3mg2.2%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium31mg3%
Folate (food)10µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)10µg2%
Iron0.2mg0.9%
Magnesium7mg2%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg2.9%
Phosphorus52mg7%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium55mg1%
Sodium175mg7%
Water18gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.4%
