Hot Crab Dip

September 2, 2020 | 5:23pm
Courtesy of McCormick
Crab dip is a must-have game day recipe, especially for all you seafood lovers.
Ingredients
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
- 1 Cup mayonnaise
- 2 Teaspoons Old Bay Seasoning
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Ground Mustard
- 1 Pound lump crabmeat
- 1/4 Cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Mix cream cheese, mayonnaise, Old Bay Seasoning and ground mustard in medium bowl until well blended. Add crabmeat; toss gently.
Spread in shallow 1 1/2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle with Cheddar cheese and additional Old Bay Seasoning, if desired.
Bake 30 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Serve with assorted crackers or sliced French bread.
Servings28
Calories Per Serving103
Total Fat10g15%
Sugar0.3gN/A
Saturated3g14%
Cholesterol29mg10%
Protein4g7%
Carbs0.4g0.1%
Vitamin A33µg4%
Vitamin B120.6µg23.7%
Vitamin C0.5mg0.6%
Vitamin E0.3mg2.2%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium31mg3%
Folate (food)10µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)10µg2%
Iron0.2mg0.9%
Magnesium7mg2%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg2.9%
Phosphorus52mg7%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium55mg1%
Sodium175mg7%
Water18gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.4%
