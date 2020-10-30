Hot Cocoa Cake

Homemade hot cocoa is poured over a rich chocolate cake and served with gooey caramel sauce, warm chocolate ganache, whipped cream and toasted nuts.
Recipe courtesy of Imperial Sugar.
Ingredients
For the chocolate cake
- 5 large eggs
- 3/4 Cups all-purpose flour
- 1/3 Cup cocoa powder
- 1 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/8 Teaspoon salt
- 2/3 Cups Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/3 Cup milk
- 1/3 Cup Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
For the caramel sauce
- 1/3 cup + 2 tablespoons whipping cream
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 1/3 Cup Imperial Sugar Dark Brown Sugar
- 1/8 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
For the hot cocoa
- 4 Cups milk
- 4 Tablespoons Imperial Sugar Dark Brown Sugar
- Pinch salt
- 6 ounces or 1 cup chocolate chips (about 55% cocoa)
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
Toppings
- 1 Cup hazelnuts or any type preferred nuts
- Ganache or chocolate sauce (optional)
- Crème chantilly
Directions
For the chocolate cake
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Generously butter and flour a 9-by-13-inch baking pan and set aside.
Separate eggs ensuring that no yolk traces enter egg whites.
Using a whisk, stir together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt until well combined. Then sift the dry ingredients and set aside.
In a bowl large enough to handle all ingredients, whip egg yolks until smooth. Add first listed (2/3 cup) sugar and whip until the mixture is very thick and pale in color, about 4-5 minutes. Add vanilla and milk (1/3 cup) and mix until just combined. Set aside.
Immediately whip egg whites using clean whip attachment in a separate bowl along with second listed sugar (1/3 cup). Whip to medium peaks. Do not whip stiff.
Using a rubber spatula gently fold one-third of whipped egg whites into egg yolk mixture.
Delicately fold in half of sifted ingredients. Once combined fold in another third of whipped egg whites.
Fold in remaining dry ingredients followed by whipped egg whites.
Scrape into prepared pan and place in oven. Bake until center of cake bounces back when lightly pressed with a finger, about 23-25 minutes. Keep cake in pan.
While oven is still hot, scatter nuts on a cookie sheet and toast for about 8-10 minutes until fragrant. Set aside.
For the caramel sauce
Prepare caramel sauce by combining cream, butter, brown sugar, and salt in a saucepan. Boil for 2 minutes and remove from heat. Add vanilla and set aside.
If serving cake with ganache prepare it now and set aside.
Prepare Crème Chantilly. Set aside in the refrigerator.
For the hot cocoa
When ready to serve cake, prepare the hot cocoa by bringing milk, brown sugar and salt to a boil. Remove from heat and whisk in chocolate and vanilla.
Pour hot cocoa over cake. If needed, to help the cake to absorb the liquid, prick some holes in surface with a fork or toothpicks.
Toppings
Cut cake in desired pieces and place on plates.
If desired pour hot ganache over cake.
Spoon whipped cream on top and drizzle with caramel sauce. Sprinkle with toasted nuts.