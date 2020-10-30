Hot Cocoa Cake

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Generously butter and flour a 9-by-13-inch baking pan and set aside.

Separate eggs ensuring that no yolk traces enter egg whites.

Using a whisk, stir together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt until well combined. Then sift the dry ingredients and set aside.

In a bowl large enough to handle all ingredients, whip egg yolks until smooth. Add first listed (2/3 cup) sugar and whip until the mixture is very thick and pale in color, about 4-5 minutes. Add vanilla and milk (1/3 cup) and mix until just combined. Set aside.

Immediately whip egg whites using clean whip attachment in a separate bowl along with second listed sugar (1/3 cup). Whip to medium peaks. Do not whip stiff.

Using a rubber spatula gently fold one-third of whipped egg whites into egg yolk mixture.

Delicately fold in half of sifted ingredients. Once combined fold in another third of whipped egg whites.

Fold in remaining dry ingredients followed by whipped egg whites.

Scrape into prepared pan and place in oven. Bake until center of cake bounces back when lightly pressed with a finger, about 23-25 minutes. Keep cake in pan.

While oven is still hot, scatter nuts on a cookie sheet and toast for about 8-10 minutes until fragrant. Set aside.