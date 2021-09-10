  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Honey and Thyme Strawberry Sauce

September 10, 2021
Delicious drizzled over both sweet and savory dishes
This strawberry sauce, infused with red wine, thyme and cardamom, tastes equally great on ice cream as it does grilled pork, duck or chicken. Make a double batch—it keeps a week or more in the refrigerator and can even be frozen.

This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
40 m
20 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
169
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 quarts (2 pounds) halved small strawberries (quartered if large), about 6 cups
  • 2 thin strips orange peel (orange only, no white pith)
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1/4 Cup dry red wine
  • 1/4 Cup honey
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/8 Teaspoon salt
  • 8 cardamom pods
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 Teaspoon coriander seeds
  • 1/2 inch piece peeled fresh ginger, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 Teaspoon thyme

Directions

Step 1: To a large 4-quart saucepan, add 2 quarts (2 pounds) halved small strawberries (quartered if large), 2 thin strips orange peel (orange part only), 1/2 cup sugar, 1/4 cup dry red wine, 1/4 cup honey, 1 1/2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice and 1/8 teaspoon salt. (Use a deep pot to prevent boil-overs.)

Step 2: To a tea ball infuser (or wrap in a double thickness of cheesecloth and tie closed), add 8 cardamom pods, 2 bay leaves, 1 teaspoon coriander seeds, 1/2 inch piece peeled fresh ginger (thinly sliced) and 1/4 teaspoon thyme. Add to the pan, tucking it under the strawberries.

Step 3: Heat to a simmer over medium heat, being sure to submerge the tea ball. Let simmer on medium-low, stirring often, until strawberries soften and juices thicken slightly, about 25 minutes.

Step 4: Cool completely. Remove the orange peel and the tea ball. Refrigerate the sauce in a tightly covered container overnight or up to 2 weeks. Makes about 3 cups.

