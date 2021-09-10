Step 1: To a large 4-quart saucepan, add 2 quarts (2 pounds) halved small strawberries (quartered if large), 2 thin strips orange peel (orange part only), 1/2 cup sugar, 1/4 cup dry red wine, 1/4 cup honey, 1 1/2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice and 1/8 teaspoon salt. (Use a deep pot to prevent boil-overs.)

Step 2: To a tea ball infuser (or wrap in a double thickness of cheesecloth and tie closed), add 8 cardamom pods, 2 bay leaves, 1 teaspoon coriander seeds, 1/2 inch piece peeled fresh ginger (thinly sliced) and 1/4 teaspoon thyme. Add to the pan, tucking it under the strawberries.

Step 3: Heat to a simmer over medium heat, being sure to submerge the tea ball. Let simmer on medium-low, stirring often, until strawberries soften and juices thicken slightly, about 25 minutes.

Step 4: Cool completely. Remove the orange peel and the tea ball. Refrigerate the sauce in a tightly covered container overnight or up to 2 weeks. Makes about 3 cups.