Homemade Pita Chips With Red Pepper Dip

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

Cut each pita into 16 wedges. Carefully peel apart each wedge to make 2 thinner wedges.

Arrange the wedges in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Lightly coat the wedges with the cooking spray; sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon each of the salt and paprika. Bake at 400°F until lightly browned and crisp, about 6 minutes.

While the chips bake, place the bell peppers, almonds, oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, cumin, red pepper, and black pepper in a blender; add the remaining 1/8 teaspoon each salt and paprika.

Blend until smooth; garnish with the chives, if desired. Serve with the chips.

Recipes excerpted with permission from One Sheet Eats by Oxmoor House (Time Inc. Books, 2017)