Homemade Pita Chips With Red Pepper Dip
Make you own pita chips and you'll never buy store bought again!
Oct 26, 2017 | 2:49 pm
By
Editor
Oxmoor House

This chip and dip combo is full of flavor and is a cinch to make. Bake the pita wedges until they’re crisp, and then blend together roasted red bell peppers with almonds and other high-flavor ingredients.

It makes a great after-school snack for kids or happy-hour accompaniment for your favorite cocktail. — One Sheet Eats.

8
Servings
56
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 2 (6-inch) whole-wheat pitas
  • 1/4 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon paprika
  • 1 Cup bottled roasted red bell peppers
  • 1/4 Cup Marcona almonds or dry-roasted almonds (about 11/4 ounces)
  • 1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon red wine vinegar
  • 1 Teaspoon minced fresh garlic
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/8 Teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 1/8 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 Teaspoon chopped fresh chives (optional)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

Cut each pita into 16 wedges. Carefully peel apart each wedge to make 2 thinner wedges.

Arrange the wedges in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Lightly coat the wedges with the cooking spray; sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon each of the salt and paprika. Bake at 400°F until lightly browned and crisp, about 6 minutes.

While the chips bake, place the bell peppers, almonds, oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, cumin, red pepper, and black pepper in a blender; add the remaining 1/8 teaspoon each salt and paprika.

Blend until smooth; garnish with the chives, if desired. Serve with the chips.

Recipes excerpted with permission from One Sheet Eats by Oxmoor House (Time Inc. Books, 2017)

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
4g
6%
Sugar
3g
3%
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Cholesterol
1mg
0%
Carbohydrate, by difference
5g
4%
Protein
1g
2%
Vitamin A, RAE
153µg
22%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
17mg
23%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
2µg
2%
Calcium, Ca
8mg
1%
Choline, total
2mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
3µg
1%
Magnesium, Mg
4mg
1%
Phosphorus, P
8mg
1%
Sodium, Na
324mg
22%
Water
25g
1%
