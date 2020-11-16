  1. Home
4
1 rating

Mango Fruit Leather

November 16, 2020 | 1:26pm
A childhood classic, reimagined
Courtesy of West of the Loop

Making your own fruit leather may seem difficult, but all you need is three simple ingredients and an oven.

This recipe is courtesy of West of the Loop.

Ready in
6 h 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
6 h
(cook time)
10
Servings
205
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 10 Ataulfo mangos, peeled, seeded and diced
  • 2 Teaspoons sugar (approximately)
  • 1 Teaspoon dried ginger

Directions

 

Preheat oven to its lowest setting, somewhere around 150 to 170 degrees.

Line two half-sheet pans with parchment paper or a Silpat baking mat.

Puree the mango in a food processor or high-speed blender.

Taste the puree and add sugar if needed. (Feel free to use more or less than the amount called for.)

Add the dried ginger and blend a few more seconds, just to combine.

Spread the fruit puree in a thin, even layer on the baking sheets. The puree should not be more than ⅛ thick. (To measure, stick a skewer in the puree and then measure how far up the skewer the puree comes.)

Dry the puree in the oven until darkened, dry to the touch and pliable, approximately six hours.

Peel the fruit leather off the Silpat or parchment paper and cut into strips.

Store in an airtight container.

 

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving205
Total Fat1g2%
Sugar47gN/A
Saturated0.3g1.6%
Protein3g6%
Carbs51g17%
Vitamin A181µg20%
Vitamin B60.4mg30.8%
Vitamin C122mg100%
Vitamin E3mg20%
Vitamin K14µg12%
Calcium37mg4%
Fiber5g22%
Folate (food)145µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)145µg36%
Iron0.6mg3.2%
Magnesium34mg8%
Monounsaturated0.5gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg14%
Phosphorus47mg7%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium567mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.9%
Sodium3mgN/A
Sugars, added0.8gN/A
Water280gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.8%
