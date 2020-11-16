Mango Fruit Leather

Preheat oven to its lowest setting, somewhere around 150 to 170 degrees.

Line two half-sheet pans with parchment paper or a Silpat baking mat.

Puree the mango in a food processor or high-speed blender.

Taste the puree and add sugar if needed. (Feel free to use more or less than the amount called for.)

Add the dried ginger and blend a few more seconds, just to combine.

Spread the fruit puree in a thin, even layer on the baking sheets. The puree should not be more than ⅛ thick. (To measure, stick a skewer in the puree and then measure how far up the skewer the puree comes.)

Dry the puree in the oven until darkened, dry to the touch and pliable, approximately six hours.

Peel the fruit leather off the Silpat or parchment paper and cut into strips.

Store in an airtight container.