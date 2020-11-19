Homemade caramel

Stir together sugar, water and fine salt in a small saucepan.

Heat over medium-high, without stirring.

In about 4 minutes, mixture will turn from cloudy to clear and begin to bubble.

In another 5 minutes the syrup will begin to turn tan and give off a caramel scent.

Swirl the pan, letting the caramel turn a deep amber, 1 to 2 minutes.

Pull pan off heat.

Carefully stir in cream; caramel will foam up.

Pour the caramel (don't scrape the pan) into the heat-proof measuring cup.

Stir in butter.

If desired, to one warm batch add either the salt, the chocolate or the bourbon.

Pour into a clean glass jar, let cool, seal and chill.

Choose plain (consider a 1/2-pint mason jar from the grocery store), fancy (maybe a spring-top cutie from Ikea) or inspired (perhaps an antique egg coddler from the flea market).

Save or give.