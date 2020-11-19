  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Homemade Caramel

November 19, 2020 | 3:32pm
A last-minute gift that does not feel last minute
Africa Studio/Shutterstock

Heading to a last-minute holiday gathering and forgot to get a gift for your host? This quick homemade caramel sauce is the perfect thing and requires common ingredients you probably already have at home.

This recipe by Leah Eskin originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
20 m
5 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
1675
Calories Per Serving

Notes

For optional flavoring:

¼ teaspoon flaky salt, such as Maldon

1 ounce bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

1 to 2 tablespoons bourbon

Caramel is delicious as is. Or make a variety of flavors. To one warm batch add either the salt, the chocolate or the bourbon.

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup sugar
  • 1/4 Cup water
  • 1 Pinch of fine salt
  • 1 Cup whipping cream
  • 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, cut up

Directions

Stir together sugar, water and fine salt in a small saucepan.

Heat over medium-high, without stirring.

In about 4 minutes, mixture will turn from cloudy to clear and begin to bubble.

In another 5 minutes the syrup will begin to turn tan and give off a caramel scent.

Swirl the pan, letting the caramel turn a deep amber, 1 to 2 minutes.

Pull pan off heat.

Carefully stir in cream; caramel will foam up.

Pour the caramel (don't scrape the pan) into the heat-proof measuring cup.

Stir in butter.

If desired, to one warm batch add either the salt, the chocolate or the bourbon.

Pour into a clean glass jar, let cool, seal and chill.

Choose plain (consider a 1/2-pint mason jar from the grocery store), fancy (maybe a spring-top cutie from Ikea) or inspired (perhaps an antique egg coddler from the flea market).

Save or give.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving1675
Total Fat97g100%
Sugar207gN/A
Saturated61g100%
Cholesterol326mg100%
Protein5g11%
Carbs207g69%
Vitamin A861µg96%
Vitamin B120.5µg21.9%
Vitamin C1mg2%
Vitamin D2µg12%
Vitamin E3mg18%
Vitamin K8µg7%
Calcium176mg18%
Folate (food)10µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)10µg3%
Iron0.2mg1%
Magnesium18mg4%
Monounsaturated28gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.7%
Phosphorus153mg22%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium243mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg26.6%
Sodium236mg10%
Sugars, added200gN/A
Trans0.9gN/A
Water216gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.9%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
caramel
christmas recipes
dessert recipes
holiday recipes
edible gifts
Homemade caramel
caramel sauce