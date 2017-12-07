Home for the Holidays: Gingerbread House Cocktail

Cocktails can get a little boring after a while but this little gingerbread house decoration adds that x-factor to wow your guests.
This recipe is courtesy of Pete Canny, a bartender at The Wayland Bar and The Lost Lady in NYC.
Add Patrón, lemon juice, allspice syrup and Cocchi Americano to shaker and shake with ice.
Strain into a glass mug over ice. In a separate shaker, dry shake egg white.
Add silver luster dust to mug and stir. Top with egg white foam, and garnish with a miniature gingerbread house.