Home for the Holidays: Gingerbread House Cocktail
Give your guests a festive little cocktail surprise this Christmas!
Dec 7, 2017 | 11:44 am
By
Editor
Gingerbread cocktail

Cocktails can get a little boring after a while but this little gingerbread house decoration adds that x-factor to wow your guests. 

This recipe is courtesy of Pete Canny, a bartender at The Wayland Bar and The Lost Lady in NYC.

1
Servings
140
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 oz. Patrón Silver
  • .75 oz. lemon juice
  • .75 oz. allspice syrup
  • .5 oz. Cocchi America
  • 1 egg white
  • Silver luster dust

Directions

Add Patrón, lemon juice, allspice syrup and Cocchi Americano to shaker and shake with ice.

Strain into a glass mug over ice. In a separate shaker, dry shake egg white.

Add silver luster dust to mug and stir. Top with egg white foam, and garnish with a miniature gingerbread house.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
12g
17%
Saturated Fat
5g
21%
Cholesterol
32mg
11%
Protein
8g
17%
Sodium, Na
125mg
8%
