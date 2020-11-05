Holiday Roast Pork With Honeycrisp Apples

To roast the pork, heat oven to 400 degrees. Cut apples into 1-inch-thick wedges. Cut parsnips into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Put both in the bottom of a large roasting pan. Add garlic, 1/4 cup oil, 1 teaspoon thyme and half of the sage. Toss well to mix everything with the oil and herbs. Arrange the apple mixture around the edges of the roasting pan.

Remove pork from brine, discarding brine. Place pork in the center of the pan. Drizzle pork with remaining 1 tablespoon oil; sprinkle with remaining 1 teaspoon thyme and 1/2 teaspoon sage. Sprinkle with the salt. Roast pork, turning pan occasionally and basting meat and apples with accumulating pan juices, until a meat thermometer registers 145 to 150 degrees, 60-75 minutes.

Remove pork to a cutting board; cover loosely with foil. (Temperature will rise about 10 degrees.) Use a slotted spoon to transfer apple mixture to a serving bowl. Keep warm.