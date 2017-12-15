  1. Home
The Hershey's-Style Cupcake Frosting
This cupcake recipe is so easy you'll be baking up a storm this holiday season!
Dec 15, 2017 | 4:02 pm
By
Editor
cupcake

There's no better time for baking than the holidays. Who doesn't like a warm batch of cookies to welcome them into a home or some lovely, fresh cupcakes. Use this recipe for the actual cupcakes.

This frosting is made with the filling of Edward's Hershey's Chocolate Cream Pie

Courtesy of Edwards.

12
Servings
119
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 12 cupcakes
  • 1 ½ cups unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 2 slices of EDWARDS® HERSHEY'S* Chocolate Crème Pie, filling scraped into a bowl
  • 2 Tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 4-5 cups of powdered sugar

Directions

In a stand mixer bowl, fitted with a paddle attachment, beat together butter, unsweetened cocoa powder and EDWARDS®HERSHEY'S* Chocolate Crème Pie filling.

Add in 2 cups of powdered sugar and beat on low until combined. Increase speed and beat until well blended. Repeat with 2 cups of powdered sugar.

Add in remaining cup of sugar a ¼ cup at a time until desired stiffness of frosting is desired. Transfer frosting to a pastry bag fitted with a round tip and pipe frosting onto completely cooled cupcakes. (Optional: Rim with sprinkles.)

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
3g
4%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Carbohydrate, by difference
19g
15%
Protein
3g
7%
Calcium, Ca
30mg
3%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
31µg
8%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
7mg
2%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
26mg
4%
Sodium, Na
192mg
13%
Water
1g
0%
