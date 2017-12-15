The Hershey's-Style Cupcake Frosting

There's no better time for baking than the holidays. Who doesn't like a warm batch of cookies to welcome them into a home or some lovely, fresh cupcakes. Use this recipe for the actual cupcakes.
This frosting is made with the filling of Edward's Hershey's Chocolate Cream Pie!
Courtesy of Edwards.
In a stand mixer bowl, fitted with a paddle attachment, beat together butter, unsweetened cocoa powder and EDWARDS®HERSHEY'S* Chocolate Crème Pie filling.
Add in 2 cups of powdered sugar and beat on low until combined. Increase speed and beat until well blended. Repeat with 2 cups of powdered sugar.
Add in remaining cup of sugar a ¼ cup at a time until desired stiffness of frosting is desired. Transfer frosting to a pastry bag fitted with a round tip and pipe frosting onto completely cooled cupcakes. (Optional: Rim with sprinkles.)