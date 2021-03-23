Grilled steak, piled on garden-crisp greens topped with a freshly made dressing, ranks as a favorite dinner. The goodness about tossing sliced steak in a salad with potatoes: You'll eat less steak. One 8-ounce steak will make two salads.
This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 12 very small golden potatoes (about 1 pound), halved
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- Freshly ground pepper
- 2 or 3 sprigs fresh tarragon, rosemary or oregano (or a combination)
- 1 Pound boneless beef top sirloin steaks (or New York strips), about 1 inch thick
- Fresh herb vinaigrette (recipe follows)
- 4 Cups tender watercress sprigs, rinsed, patted dry (or baby arugula or spinach)
For the fresh herb vinaigrette:
- 1/4 Cup olive oil
- 2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 Tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped
- 2 Tablespoons fresh basil, finely chopped
- 2 Tablespoons fresh chives, finely chopped
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/8 Teaspoon ground cumin
Directions
Step 1: Prepare a charcoal grill or heat a gas grill to hot.
Step 2: Put 12 small, halved golden potatoes (about 1 pound) onto a large square of heavy-duty foil. Sprinkle with olive oil, salt and pepper to taste. Top with 2 or 3 sprigs fresh herbs (tarragon, rosemary or oregano, or a combination). Wrap in foil to completely enclose potatoes. Wrap the package again with a second square of foil.
Step 3: Place the foil packet directly over the heat source. Grill, moving the packet around occasionally, until potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork, about 25 minutes. Remove from grill; cool in packet.
Step 4: Generously season 1 pound boneless sirloin steaks with salt and pepper to taste. Then drizzle lightly with olive oil. Grill the steaks over the hotter portion of the grill, turning only once, until medium-rare (or as preferred), about 8 minutes total. Transfer to a cutting board; let rest a few minutes.
Step 5: To assemble the salads, open foil packet; transfer potatoes to a bowl (discard the herbs). Toss potatoes with some of the fresh herb vinaigrette (recipe follows). Add 4 cups watercress and toss very gently.
Step 6: Divide the mixture among 4 serving plates. Very thinly slice the steaks; lay the slices on top of the salad. Drizzle steak with a little of the fresh herb vinaigrette dressing. Serve salad while the steak is warm.
For the fresh herb vinaigrette:
Step 1: In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, mix 1/4 cup olive oil, 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon ground cumin. Shake well before using.