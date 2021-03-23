Step 1: Prepare a charcoal grill or heat a gas grill to hot.

Step 2: Put 12 small, halved golden potatoes (about 1 pound) onto a large square of heavy-duty foil. Sprinkle with olive oil, salt and pepper to taste. Top with 2 or 3 sprigs fresh herbs (tarragon, rosemary or oregano, or a combination). Wrap in foil to completely enclose potatoes. Wrap the package again with a second square of foil.

Step 3: Place the foil packet directly over the heat source. Grill, moving the packet around occasionally, until potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork, about 25 minutes. Remove from grill; cool in packet.

Step 4: Generously season 1 pound boneless sirloin steaks with salt and pepper to taste. Then drizzle lightly with olive oil. Grill the steaks over the hotter portion of the grill, turning only once, until medium-rare (or as preferred), about 8 minutes total. Transfer to a cutting board; let rest a few minutes.

Step 5: To assemble the salads, open foil packet; transfer potatoes to a bowl (discard the herbs). Toss potatoes with some of the fresh herb vinaigrette (recipe follows). Add 4 cups watercress and toss very gently.

Step 6: Divide the mixture among 4 serving plates. Very thinly slice the steaks; lay the slices on top of the salad. Drizzle steak with a little of the fresh herb vinaigrette dressing. Serve salad while the steak is warm.