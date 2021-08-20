August 20, 2021 | 5:30pm
Katherine Martinelli / The Daily Meal
Caprese salad — with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil — is a summertime classic. For a sweet riff that takes full advantage of summer produce, add in some sliced peaches for a real treat. Though it's absolutely perfect as a light summer salad, you could add torn prosciutto for a salty, meaty addition as well.
Ingredients
- 1 heirloom or beefsteak tomato, sliced into wedges
- 1 large peach, sliced
- 4 Ounces fresh mozzarella, torn (about 1 cup)
- 5 large leaves fresh basil, torn or chopped
- 1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 2 Teaspoons balsamic vinegar
- Freshly ground salt and pepper
Directions
Step 1: Arrange the tomato and peach slices on a serving plate.
Step 2: Scatter 1 cup torn or cut fresh mozzarella on top, then the 5 leaves torn basil.
Step 3: Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and 2 teaspoons balsamic.
Step 4: Season with freshly ground salt and pepper. Serve immediately.
Tags