4.5
2 ratings

Tomato and Peach Caprese Salad

August 20, 2021 | 5:30pm
By
A fresh and flavorful twist on the classic
Peach and Tomato Caprese with fresh mozzarella salad recipe
Katherine Martinelli / The Daily Meal

Caprese salad — with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil — is a summertime classic. For a sweet riff that takes full advantage of summer produce, add in some sliced peaches for a real treat. Though it's absolutely perfect as a light summer salad, you could add torn prosciutto for a salty, meaty addition as well.

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
2
Servings
280
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 heirloom or beefsteak tomato, sliced into wedges
  • 1 large peach, sliced
  • 4 Ounces fresh mozzarella, torn (about 1 cup)
  • 5 large leaves fresh basil, torn or chopped
  • 1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 Teaspoons balsamic vinegar
  • Freshly ground salt and pepper

Directions

Step 1: Arrange the tomato and peach slices on a serving plate.

Step 2: Scatter 1 cup torn or cut fresh mozzarella on top, then the 5 leaves torn basil.

Step 3: Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and 2 teaspoons balsamic.

Step 4: Season with freshly ground salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

