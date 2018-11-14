Hearty Vegetable Soup
November 14, 2018 | 2:03pm
Healthy, hearty, and ready in less than 30 minutes
Vegetable soup is healthy and ready in less than 30 minutes! Using organic frozen vegetables in this easy vegetable soup recipe means fewer dishes and more time!
Recipe courtesy of Delightful Mom Food.
4
Servings
145
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients
- One 26-ounce package diced tomatoes (canned or box)
- One 26-ounce bag mixed vegetables (green beans, corn, peas, carrots)
- 3 - 4 Cups vegetable broth (less for chunkier soup)
- 1/2 onion, diced
- 1 celery stalk, diced
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 2 Teaspoons cumin
- 1/2 Cup fresh parsley, chopped
- 1/2 Teaspoon pink Himalayan salt
- Black pepper (to taste)
- 1 bay leaf whole
Directions
In a large saucepan, combine all of the ingredients. Cover and cook on high until the edges of the soup start to bubble. When they start to bubble, turn the heat down to medium and cook covered for about 20-30 minutes until the vegetables are soft.
Nutritional Facts
Total Fat
1g
2%
Sugar
11g
N/A
Saturated Fat
0.2g
1.2%
Protein
7g
15%
Carbs
29g
10%
Vitamin A
1154µg
100%
Vitamin B6
0.4mg
31.7%
Vitamin C
52mg
58%
Vitamin E
2mg
12%
Vitamin K
170µg
100%
Calcium
159mg
16%
Fiber
11g
43%
Folate (food)
80µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
80µg
20%
Iron
5mg
25%
Magnesium
65mg
16%
Monounsaturated
0.3g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
3mg
17%
Phosphorus
132mg
19%
Polyunsaturated
0.5g
N/A
Potassium
1053mg
22%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.2mg
17%
Sodium
944mg
39%
Thiamin (B1)
1mg
98%
Zinc
1mg
11%