Healthy Vietnamese Pho Soup

It is a simple quick fix that my whole family loves

A simple soup cannot only take you through a cold winter but right into spring with it’s fresh ingredients. It is a simple quick fix that my whole family loves especially when made with easy House Foods Shirataki Noodles. It can be made with chicken and fish sauce or those can be omitted and it is vegetarian or vegan, just check your individual products to make sure. This can be gluten free also if you make sure the hoisin sauce is also gluten free or omit it.

This recipe is courtesy of Noshing with the Nolands.