Healthy Vietnamese Pho Soup
It is a simple quick fix that my whole family loves
Jan 9, 2018 | 11:27 am
By
Editor
A simple soup cannot only take you through a cold winter but right into spring with it’s fresh ingredients. It is a simple quick fix that my whole family loves especially when made with easy House Foods Shirataki Noodles. It can be made with chicken and fish sauce or those can be omitted and it is vegetarian or vegan, just check your individual products to make sure. This can be gluten free also if you make sure the hoisin sauce is also gluten free or omit it.

This recipe is courtesy of Noshing with the Nolands.

6
Servings
853
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 8-ounces or 2 packets of House Foods Shirataki Spaghetti Noodles
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp. each ginger and garlic
  • 2 tsp. canola oil
  • Kosher salt and pepper
  • 8 cups chicken or vegetable stock
  • Sliced chicken, optional
  • 2 Tablespoons fish sauce, optional
  • 1 Tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 cup fresh bean sprouts
  • 2 jalapeno peppers, red and green, seeds and veins removed, optional
  • Hoisin sauce, gluten free if needed
  • Sriracha sauce

Directions

Rinse and cook Shirataki noodles according to package and set aside."

In a large pot add the canola oil and saute the onion, ginger and garlic for 3 min. Season with salt and pepper.

Add the chicken or vegetable stock and let simmer for 15 min. Add in the fish sauce and sesame oil along with the noodles and chicken if using and heat through.

To each bowl add a small handful of bean sprouts. Ladle the soup over and top with the green onions, jalapenos, Hoisin and Sriracha sauce. Serve immediately.

