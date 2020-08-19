August 19, 2020 | 4:41pm
Photo courtesy of Seasonal Cravings.
This healthy mint chocolate smoothie is like dessert for breakfast, yet it's full of protein and it's gluten free.
Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings
Ingredients
- 1 Cup coconut or almond milk
- 1 banana
- 1 Tablespoon almond butter
- 1 Tablespoon cocoa powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon peppermint flavoring
- ice
Directions
Mix all ingredients in a high-powered blender.
Pour into a glass and enjoy with a straw.
Add more milk to make a thinner smoothie and more ice for thicker.