  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Healthy Mint Chocolate Smoothie

August 19, 2020 | 4:41pm
Who says milkshakes can't be healthy?
Photo courtesy of Seasonal Cravings.

This healthy mint chocolate smoothie is like dessert for breakfast, yet it's full of protein and it's gluten free. 

Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings 

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
Related Recipes
25 Healthy Smoothie Recipes That Taste Like Dessert
8 Healthy Salad Recipes
8 Healthy Summer Dinner Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup coconut or almond milk
  • 1 banana
  • 1 Tablespoon almond butter
  • 1 Tablespoon cocoa powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon peppermint flavoring
  • ice

Directions

Mix all ingredients in a high-powered blender.

Pour into a glass and enjoy with a straw.

Add more milk to make a thinner smoothie and more ice for thicker.

Tags
best recipes