Healthy Chocolate Mousse
When you don’t have time to make a complicated dessert and just crave rich chocolate
By
Feb 13, 2018 | 11:52 am
Editor
Mousse
This recipe is courtesy of Chef Alina Z.

Below is a recipe featured in her new book, “Single and Hungry: A Realistic Guide to Food & Self-Love,” featuring 30 plant-based recipes + bonus healthy snacks, coming out on Valentine's Day!

 

Ready in
15 m
4
Servings
308
Calories Per Serving
Makes
4

Notes

Use this recipe as ganache for the brownie as an alternative to the peanut caramel sauce. This mousse also works great as a dipping sauce for fresh strawberries.

 

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup vanilla almond milk or coconut water
  • 1/2 Cup maple syrup
  • 1/2 Cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 2 avocados
  • 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 Teaspoon sea salt
  • Fresh raspberries (optional garnish)
  • Coconut shavings (optional garnish)

Directions

Place the mousse ingredients in the order as they appear, beginning with liquids, in a Vitamix® or another high-power blender and blend until smooth.



If the consistency is too thick, add more almond milk or coconut water. Accessorize with raspberries and coconut shavings.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
17g
25%
Sugar
27g
N/A
Saturated Fat
3g
15%
Protein
4g
9%
Carbs
44g
15%
Vitamin A
26µg
3%
Vitamin B12
0.4µg
6.3%
Vitamin B6
0.3mg
13.7%
Vitamin C
10mg
17%
Vitamin D
0.3µg
0.1%
Vitamin E
3mg
15%
Vitamin K
21µg
27%
Calcium
123mg
12%
Fiber
11g
43%
Folate (food)
85µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
85µg
21%
Iron
2mg
12%
Magnesium
94mg
23%
Monounsaturated
11g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
2mg
10%
Phosphorus
135mg
19%
Polyunsaturated
2g
N/A
Potassium
755mg
22%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.7mg
41.9%
Sodium
268mg
11%
Sugars, added
24g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.1mg
7.1%
Zinc
2mg
14%
