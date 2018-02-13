Healthy Chocolate Mousse

This recipe is courtesy of Chef Alina Z.
Below is a recipe featured in her new book, “Single and Hungry: A Realistic Guide to Food & Self-Love,” featuring 30 plant-based recipes + bonus healthy snacks, coming out on Valentine's Day!
Use this recipe as ganache for the brownie as an alternative to the peanut caramel sauce. This mousse also works great as a dipping sauce for fresh strawberries.
Place the mousse ingredients in the order as they appear, beginning with liquids, in a Vitamix® or another high-power blender and blend until smooth.
If the consistency is too thick, add more almond milk or coconut water. Accessorize with raspberries and coconut shavings.