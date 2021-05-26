Hand of God Salad

Step 1: Put 1/4 cup garlic oil in a small bowl; stir in 1 1/2 tablespoon balsamic vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Leave at room temperature.

Step 2: Heat a large skillet over medium heat until hot. Add 1 cup walnut halves; toast, stirring often, until walnuts are lightly browned and fragrant, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate to cool.

Step 3: Arrange 6 cups lettuce in the center of a large serving bowl. Arrange 3 ounces prosciutto around the edge of the dish. Arrange 2 quartered eggs around the lettuce. Sprinkle everything with the 12 garlic cloves, 3 tablespoons capers and walnuts. Drizzle with the balsamic glaze or one of its substitutes.

Step 4: To serve, drizzle the oil mixture over the salad. Toss to coat everything. Serve immediately.