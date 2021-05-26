Hand of God Salad

Soft, buttery garlic cloves scattered among leaf lettuce, roasted walnuts and capers helped make this the best salad I’ve ever eaten. Thin slices of prosciutto and a drizzle of calafate syrup sealed the deal. -JeanMarie Brownson
This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
For the salad
- 1/4 Cup garlic oil from buttery garlic cloves, see recipe
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 Cup walnut halves
- 6 heaping cups torn leaf lettuce or butter lettuce or a combination
- 3 Ounces thinly sliced prosciutto or Westphalian smoked ham
- 2 hard-cooked eggs, peeled, quartered lengthwise
- 12 buttery-soft garlic cloves, see recipe
- 3 Tablespoons drained, rinsed capers (or finely chopped green olives or cornichons)
- Balsamic glaze (or berry syrup, calafate syrup or honey)
For the buttery-soft garlic cloves and garlic oil
- 2 or 3 large heads garlic (or 5 ounces peeled garlic cloves)
- 1/2 Cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
Directions
For the salad
Step 1: Put 1/4 cup garlic oil in a small bowl; stir in 1 1/2 tablespoon balsamic vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Leave at room temperature.
Step 2: Heat a large skillet over medium heat until hot. Add 1 cup walnut halves; toast, stirring often, until walnuts are lightly browned and fragrant, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate to cool.
Step 3: Arrange 6 cups lettuce in the center of a large serving bowl. Arrange 3 ounces prosciutto around the edge of the dish. Arrange 2 quartered eggs around the lettuce. Sprinkle everything with the 12 garlic cloves, 3 tablespoons capers and walnuts. Drizzle with the balsamic glaze or one of its substitutes.
Step 4: To serve, drizzle the oil mixture over the salad. Toss to coat everything. Serve immediately.
For the buttery-soft garlic cloves and garlic oil
Step 1: If using heads of garlic, lightly pound 2-3 of them with a meat mallet to separate the cloves from the head. Use a paring knife to peel the garlic. You’ll have at least 24 cloves.
Step 2: Put peeled garlic into a small microwave-safe bowl. Add ½ cup water; partly cover the bowl with plastic wrap. Microwave on high (100 percent power) until garlic softens slightly, about 2 minutes. Drain off all the water.
Step 3: Add 1/2 cup oil to the bowl. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap vented at one corner. Microwave on high, pausing to stir once, until garlic is soft when the tip of a knife is inserted, 2 to 3 minutes. Let garlic cool completely in the oil. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Refrigerate the garlic and oil together, covered, up to 2 weeks.