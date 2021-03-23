  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Ham With Cherry Chutney

March 23, 2021
By
This recipe calls for a homemade cherry chutney, which brings sweet and tart notes
Easter Ham with Cherry Chutney
Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

I’m not a big fan of sweet glazes and pineapple slices covering up the delicious flavor of the smoked meat. Instead, I offer tangy, bold mustards, pickles, relishes and chutneys on the side to complement the meat. This triple cherry chutney boasts a bit of bourbon and mustard to counter the fruits’ sweet nature. It tastes great with a smoky ham as well as roast duck, grilled chicken and pork chops. Try it on top of toast spread with goat cheese or mascarpone.

Ready in
2 h 30 m
30 m
(prepare time)
2 h
(cook time)
12
Servings

Ingredients

For the Ham:

  • 1 cooked, bone-in butt end ham, about 8 pounds
  • 1/2 Cup beer or apple cider
  • Fresh parsley
  • Triple cherry bourbon chutney

For the Triple Cherry Bourbon Chutney:

  • 1 package (12 ounces) frozen, pitted, dark sweet cherries, about 3 cups
  • 1 package (5 ounces) dried tart red cherries, about 1 cup
  • 1/2 Cup (about 5 ounces) cherry preserves or cherry jam
  • 2 Tablespoons bourbon
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh orange juice
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 Teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Tablespoon cornstarch dissolved in 2 tablespoons cold water
  • 1 1/2 to 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar, optional

Directions

For the Ham:

Step 1: Heat oven to 325 degrees.

Step 2: Place 8 lb. cooked, bone-in ham, cut side down in a large baking pan. Pour 1/2 cup beer and 1/2 cup water around the ham. Cover the ham completely with a double thickness of heavy-duty foil; seal the foil to the edges of the baking pan.

Step 3: Bake ham 12 to 15 minutes per pound, until a meat thermometer or instant-read thermometer registers 140 degrees, 1 ½ to 2 hours. Remove from oven.

Step 4: Let ham rest 10 minutes. Then transfer it to carving board. Serve ham in thin slices. Garnish with parsley. Pass the chutney.

For the Triple Cherry Bourbon Chutney:

Step 1: In a small saucepan, stir together 12 oz. dark sweet cherries, 5 oz. dried tart cherries, 5 oz. cherry preserves, 2 tablespoons bourbon, 2 tablespoons orange juice, 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard, pepper and salt. Add 1/2 cup water; heat to a boil.

Step 2: Reduce heat to very low. Simmer uncovered, stirring often, until thickened and cherries have collapsed and liquid has thickened a bit, about 15 minutes.

Step 3: Stir in dissolved 1 tablespoon cornstarch dissolved in 2 tablespoons cold water. Heat to a boil until mixture thickens. Cool.

Step 4: Stir in balsamic vinegar to taste, if using. Serve at room temperature.

Tags
best recipes
cherries
chutney
Easter
Easter Ham
ham
holidays
spring
spring recipes
ham recipe
Ham With Cherry Chutney
cherry recipe
Triple cherry bourbon chutney
easter recipe