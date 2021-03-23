I’m not a big fan of sweet glazes and pineapple slices covering up the delicious flavor of the smoked meat. Instead, I offer tangy, bold mustards, pickles, relishes and chutneys on the side to complement the meat. This triple cherry chutney boasts a bit of bourbon and mustard to counter the fruits’ sweet nature. It tastes great with a smoky ham as well as roast duck, grilled chicken and pork chops. Try it on top of toast spread with goat cheese or mascarpone.
Ingredients
For the Ham:
- 1 cooked, bone-in butt end ham, about 8 pounds
- 1/2 Cup beer or apple cider
- Fresh parsley
- Triple cherry bourbon chutney
For the Triple Cherry Bourbon Chutney:
- 1 package (12 ounces) frozen, pitted, dark sweet cherries, about 3 cups
- 1 package (5 ounces) dried tart red cherries, about 1 cup
- 1/2 Cup (about 5 ounces) cherry preserves or cherry jam
- 2 Tablespoons bourbon
- 2 Tablespoons fresh orange juice
- 1/2 Teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 Teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Tablespoon cornstarch dissolved in 2 tablespoons cold water
- 1 1/2 to 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar, optional
Directions
For the Ham:
Step 1: Heat oven to 325 degrees.
Step 2: Place 8 lb. cooked, bone-in ham, cut side down in a large baking pan. Pour 1/2 cup beer and 1/2 cup water around the ham. Cover the ham completely with a double thickness of heavy-duty foil; seal the foil to the edges of the baking pan.
Step 3: Bake ham 12 to 15 minutes per pound, until a meat thermometer or instant-read thermometer registers 140 degrees, 1 ½ to 2 hours. Remove from oven.
Step 4: Let ham rest 10 minutes. Then transfer it to carving board. Serve ham in thin slices. Garnish with parsley. Pass the chutney.
For the Triple Cherry Bourbon Chutney:
Step 1: In a small saucepan, stir together 12 oz. dark sweet cherries, 5 oz. dried tart cherries, 5 oz. cherry preserves, 2 tablespoons bourbon, 2 tablespoons orange juice, 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard, pepper and salt. Add 1/2 cup water; heat to a boil.
Step 2: Reduce heat to very low. Simmer uncovered, stirring often, until thickened and cherries have collapsed and liquid has thickened a bit, about 15 minutes.
Step 3: Stir in dissolved 1 tablespoon cornstarch dissolved in 2 tablespoons cold water. Heat to a boil until mixture thickens. Cool.
Step 4: Stir in balsamic vinegar to taste, if using. Serve at room temperature.