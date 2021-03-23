Step 1: Heat oven to 325 degrees.

Step 2: Place 8 lb. cooked, bone-in ham, cut side down in a large baking pan. Pour 1/2 cup beer and 1/2 cup water around the ham. Cover the ham completely with a double thickness of heavy-duty foil; seal the foil to the edges of the baking pan.

Step 3: Bake ham 12 to 15 minutes per pound, until a meat thermometer or instant-read thermometer registers 140 degrees, 1 ½ to 2 hours. Remove from oven.

Step 4: Let ham rest 10 minutes. Then transfer it to carving board. Serve ham in thin slices. Garnish with parsley. Pass the chutney.