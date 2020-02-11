February 11, 2020 | 5:28pm
istock.com/zoff-photo
Ham and cheese pinwheels require just a couple of ingredients that you likely already have on hand. If you're not a ham fan, swap it out for any deli meat you prefer.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Pound deli ham (or the deli meat of your choice)
- 1/2 Pound shredded cheddar cheese (or the cheese of your choice)
- 8 Ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 packet ranch seasoning
- 2 scallions, chopped
- Large tortillas
Directions
In a medium bowl, combine softened cream cheese, ranch seasoning, scallions and shredded cheddar cheese.
Lay out tortillas and spread the cream cheese mixture evenly across tortillas.
Add deli meat in a single layer over the cream cheese mixture.
Roll up tortillas into tight pinwheels.
The pinwheels should stick together, but if they do not, secure with toothpicks and serve.