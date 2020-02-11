  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Ham and Cheese Pinwheels

February 11, 2020 | 5:28pm
By
This simple appetizer will please guests of all ages
Ham and cheese rollups
istock.com/zoff-photo

Ham and cheese pinwheels require just a couple of ingredients that you likely already have on hand. If you're not a ham fan, swap it out for any deli meat you prefer.

Ready in
10 m
5 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
Related Recipes
17 Recipes for the Best Easter Ham Ever
The 12 Best Recipes for Holiday Ham
Outstanding Mac and Cheese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Pound deli ham (or the deli meat of your choice)
  • 1/2 Pound shredded cheddar cheese (or the cheese of your choice)
  • 8 Ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1 packet ranch seasoning
  • 2 scallions, chopped
  • Large tortillas

Directions

In a medium bowl, combine softened cream cheese, ranch seasoning, scallions and shredded cheddar cheese.

Lay out tortillas and spread the cream cheese mixture evenly across tortillas.

Add deli meat in a single layer over the cream cheese mixture.

Roll up tortillas into tight pinwheels.

The pinwheels should stick together, but if they do not, secure with toothpicks and serve.

Tags
best recipes
cheese
easy recipes
ham