4.5
2 ratings

Ham and Swiss Mac and Cheese

August 28, 2020 | 6:03pm
A tried-and-true combo
Photo courtesy of McCormick

The beloved combination of ham and Swiss cheese works great in this mac and cheese. The Swiss adds a soft, nutty flavor to the cheese sauce and the ham adds a meaty, salty bite. 

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
65 m
15 m
(prepare time)
50 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
465
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 8 Ounces elbow macaroni
  • 3 Tablespoons butter
  • 2 Tablespoons flour
  • 1 Tablespoon ground mustard
  • 2 Teaspoons rubbed sage
  • 1 Teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 Teaspoon sea salt
  • 2 Cups milk
  • 3 Cups Swiss cheese, shredded
  • 2 Cups cooked ham
  • 1/4 Cup plain bread crumbs

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Cook macaroni in large saucepan as directed on package for al dente pasta. Rinse under cold water; drain well.

Melt butter in same saucepan on medium heat. Sprinkle with flour and seasonings. Cook and stir 1 minute or until well blended. Gradually stir in milk until smooth. Stirring constantly, cook 3 minutes or until sauce starts to thicken. Stir in cheese until melted and smooth. Remove from heat. Add macaroni and ham; toss gently to coat. Pour into greased 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle bread crumbs evenly over top.

Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until bubbly and golden brown on top. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving465
Total Fat24g38%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated13g66%
Cholesterol88mg29%
Protein27g54%
Carbs34g11%
Vitamin A156µg17%
Vitamin B122µg90%
Vitamin B60.3mg25.2%
Vitamin C0.3mg0.3%
Vitamin D1µg10%
Vitamin E0.6mg3.9%
Vitamin K14µg11%
Calcium422mg42%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)16µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)21µg5%
Folic acid3µgN/A
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium54mg13%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg19%
Phosphorus440mg63%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium387mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg29%
Sodium671mg28%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg40.5%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water110gN/A
Zinc4mg33%
Tags
