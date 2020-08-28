Ham and Swiss Mac and Cheese

The beloved combination of ham and Swiss cheese works great in this mac and cheese. The Swiss adds a soft, nutty flavor to the cheese sauce and the ham adds a meaty, salty bite.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 8 Ounces elbow macaroni
- 3 Tablespoons butter
- 2 Tablespoons flour
- 1 Tablespoon ground mustard
- 2 Teaspoons rubbed sage
- 1 Teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 Teaspoon sea salt
- 2 Cups milk
- 3 Cups Swiss cheese, shredded
- 2 Cups cooked ham
- 1/4 Cup plain bread crumbs
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Cook macaroni in large saucepan as directed on package for al dente pasta. Rinse under cold water; drain well.
Melt butter in same saucepan on medium heat. Sprinkle with flour and seasonings. Cook and stir 1 minute or until well blended. Gradually stir in milk until smooth. Stirring constantly, cook 3 minutes or until sauce starts to thicken. Stir in cheese until melted and smooth. Remove from heat. Add macaroni and ham; toss gently to coat. Pour into greased 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle bread crumbs evenly over top.
Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until bubbly and golden brown on top. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.