A lot of acidity (from orange juice and mustard) goes into the marinade for this fish dish, but not a lot sticks around in the final preparation. That's a blessing because it allows for a wider range of both white and red wines to accompany it. Salmon is one of the oilier fish, which makes some light-bodied red wines sing with it. Suggestions come along for a dry rosé, a light red and a high-acid white. Stay away from big-bodied red wines on this one. Likewise, avoid overly oaky whites.

Recipe by Mark Graham, originally published in the Chicago Tribune.