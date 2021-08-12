A lot of acidity (from orange juice and mustard) goes into the marinade for this fish dish, but not a lot sticks around in the final preparation. That's a blessing because it allows for a wider range of both white and red wines to accompany it. Salmon is one of the oilier fish, which makes some light-bodied red wines sing with it. Suggestions come along for a dry rosé, a light red and a high-acid white. Stay away from big-bodied red wines on this one. Likewise, avoid overly oaky whites.
Recipe by Mark Graham, originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 2 large oranges, juiced
- 1/4 Cup minced parsley
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Pound grouper, skinned and cut into 2-inch chunks
- 1 Pound salmon, skinned and cut into 2-inch chunks
- 12 large shiitake mushrooms, stemmed
- Green onions
- 1 large red onion, cut into 2-inch chunks
Directions
Step 1: Whisk together 1/4 cup olive oil and 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard until smooth.
Step 2: Whisk in juice of 2 large oranges, 1/4 cup minced parsley, 3 cloves garlic, minced and 1 teaspoon salt. Pour into a zip-close bag; add 1 pound grouper, 1 pound salmon and 12 large shiitake mushrooms, stemmed. Seal; refrigerate, 20 minutes.
Step 3: Meanwhile, prepare grill for medium heat. Remove fish and mushrooms from bag, discarding marinade.
Step 4: On six skewers, thread fish and mushrooms, alternating with pieces of green onions and red onion.
Step 5: Grill until fish is cooked, turning frequently, about 8 minutes.