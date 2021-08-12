  1. Home
Grouper and Salmon Kebabs

August 12, 2021 | 2:55pm
Grouper and salmon kebabs recipe
A lot of acidity (from orange juice and mustard) goes into the marinade for this fish dish, but not a lot sticks around in the final preparation. That's a blessing because it allows for a wider range of both white and red wines to accompany it. Salmon is one of the oilier fish, which makes some light-bodied red wines sing with it. Suggestions come along for a dry rosé, a light red and a high-acid white. Stay away from big-bodied red wines on this one. Likewise, avoid overly oaky whites.

Recipe by Mark Graham, originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
40 m
30 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup olive oil
  • 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 large oranges, juiced
  • 1/4 Cup minced parsley
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Pound grouper, skinned and cut into 2-inch chunks
  • 1 Pound salmon, skinned and cut into 2-inch chunks
  • 12 large shiitake mushrooms, stemmed
  • Green onions
  • 1 large red onion, cut into 2-inch chunks

Directions

Step 1: Whisk together 1/4 cup olive oil and 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard until smooth.

Step 2: Whisk in juice of 2 large oranges, 1/4 cup minced parsley, 3 cloves garlic, minced and 1 teaspoon salt. Pour into a zip-close bag; add 1 pound grouper, 1 pound salmon and 12 large shiitake mushrooms, stemmed. Seal; refrigerate, 20 minutes.

Step 3: Meanwhile, prepare grill for medium heat. Remove fish and mushrooms from bag, discarding marinade.

Step 4: On six skewers, thread fish and mushrooms, alternating with pieces of green onions and red onion.

Step 5: Grill until fish is cooked, turning frequently, about 8 minutes. 

