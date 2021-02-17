Grilled Steak and Potato Salad

Step 1: Prepare a charcoal grill, or heat a gas grill to hot.

Step 2: Pierce 3 small russet potatoes in several spots with a fork. Microwave on high (100 percent power) until nearly tender, about 5 minutes. Cool, then cut into 1/3-inch thick rounds. Brush both sides with olive oil; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt and ground black pepper to taste.

Step 3: Generously season 1 pound boneless beef top sirloin steaks (or New York strips) with salt and pepper to taste. Then drizzle lightly with olive oil. Lightly brush 1 medium sliced red onion with olive oil; season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 4: Arrange the potato slices over the hotter part of the grill; put the onion slices around the cooler edges. Cook, turning once, until all are golden and tender, about 5 minutes for the potatoes and 15 minutes for the onions. Transfer potatoes to a plate. Separate onions into rings; slice rings in half.

Step 5: Grill the steaks over the hotter portion of the grill, turning only once, until medium-rare (or as preferred), about 8 minutes total. Transfer to a cutting board; let rest a few minutes.

Step 6: To assemble the salads, cut four 1-inch thick center slices from 1 large head of romaine lettuce. Alternatively, cut the head of romaine lengthwise in quarters. Transfer one romaine slice to each serving plate. Divide the potatoes and onions over the romaine. Very thinly slice the steak; lay the slices on top of the salad. Drizzle steak and greens lightly with spicy ranch dressing (recipe follows). Sprinkle 3 small diced tomatoes, 1 diced avocado and 1/3 cup blue cheese evenly over all four salads. Garnish with thinly sliced basil (optional). Serve salad while the steak is warm.