  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.666665
3 ratings

Curried Chicken Roasting Packs

September 7, 2021 | 11:49pm
By
Perfect for grilling or camping
Curried Chicken Roasting Packs
Kristen Mendiola / The Daily Meal; Shannon Kinsella / food styling

Tucking chicken thighs into a foil pack then grilling yields moist results with no fuss. Season the chicken with a special blend of curry powder, cider vinegar and raisins. Adding potatoes to the pack makes it a great casual supper.

Ready in
65 m
25 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
276
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Look for curry powder made in small batches for freshness and spice. I like Spicewalla’s Madras curry version.

Ingredients

  • 4 medium-size red or gold potatoes, scrubbed, cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 1 medium-size sweet onion, halved, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup dark raisins
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons curry powder or garam masala
  • Salt
  • 6 boneless skinless chicken thighs, 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 pounds
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • Chopped fresh cilantro or chives, for serving
  • Lime wedges and plain yogurt, for serving

Directions

Step 1: Mix 4 scrubbed, cut potatoes, 1 thinly-sliced onion, 1/4 cup raisins and 2 cloves crushed garlic in a large bowl. Add 1 1/2 tablespoons curry powder and 1 teaspoon salt; toss to coat.

Step 2: Season 6 boneless, skinless chicken thighs with salt and pepper.

Step 3: Preheat a gas grill or prepare a charcoal grill to medium heat. OR, heat oven to 375F.

Step 4: Cut three 18-inch lengths of aluminum foil and stack two of them on top of each other. Put 3 chicken thighs on the foil. Top with half of the potato mixture. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar. Cover with a third sheet of foil and crimp the edges to enclose everything in a neat package. Repeat with remaining ingredients and more foil to make a second pack.

Step 4: Place foil packs on the grill directly over the heat maintaining a temperature of 350 degrees. Or, place on a baking sheet in the hot oven. Cook (no need to flip packages, but rotate them occasionally) for 40 minutes. Let rest for 10 minutes.

Step 5: Open packet and spoon contents into a serving bowl. Serve topped with cilantro. Pass lime wedges and yogurt at the table

Tags
best recipes
camping
camping food
Chicken
chicken recipe
Curry
curry powder
foil
grilling
grilling recipe
chicken thigh recipe
JeanMarie Brownson
chicken thigh
foil packets