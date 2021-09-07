Step 1: Mix 4 scrubbed, cut potatoes, 1 thinly-sliced onion, 1/4 cup raisins and 2 cloves crushed garlic in a large bowl. Add 1 1/2 tablespoons curry powder and 1 teaspoon salt; toss to coat.

Step 2: Season 6 boneless, skinless chicken thighs with salt and pepper.

Step 3: Preheat a gas grill or prepare a charcoal grill to medium heat. OR, heat oven to 375F.

Step 4: Cut three 18-inch lengths of aluminum foil and stack two of them on top of each other. Put 3 chicken thighs on the foil. Top with half of the potato mixture. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar. Cover with a third sheet of foil and crimp the edges to enclose everything in a neat package. Repeat with remaining ingredients and more foil to make a second pack.

Step 4: Place foil packs on the grill directly over the heat maintaining a temperature of 350 degrees. Or, place on a baking sheet in the hot oven. Cook (no need to flip packages, but rotate them occasionally) for 40 minutes. Let rest for 10 minutes.

Step 5: Open packet and spoon contents into a serving bowl. Serve topped with cilantro. Pass lime wedges and yogurt at the table