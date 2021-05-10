When the garden yields an abundance of mint, I make a variety of condiments to have on hand to perk up my cooking all week long. The hoisin-mint marinade recipe that follows transforms fast-cooking pork tenderloin and chicken pieces. Leftover marinade can enliven grain salads and sandwiches.
This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Notes
If you chose not to butterfly the pork tenderloin, simply marinate it whole in the refrigerator for several hours. Grill the whole tenderloin on the cool side of the grill for 15 to 20 minutes; the internal temperature should be about 145 degrees.
Boneless chicken thighs will cook in about the same time as the butterflied pork tenderloin. Depending on their size, boneless, skinless chicken breasts take 15 to 20 minutes to cook. Bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs or chicken breasts will take 20 to 25 minutes.
Ingredients
For the Hoisin-mint marinade and sauce:
- 1/2 Cup hoisin sauce
- 1/4 Cup unsweetened rice vinegar
- 1/4 Cup tamari soy sauce
- 2 Tablespoons sweet paprika
- 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 4 cloves garlic, crushed
- 2 Teaspoons pureed ginger (refrigerated in a tube) OR finely minced fresh ginger
- 4 to 6 tablespoons finely chopped fresh mint leaves, about 6 large sprigs
- 1/2 Teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, optional
For the Grilled butterflied pork tenderloin with hoisin-mint sauce:
- 1/2 Cup hoisin-mint marinade, see recipe
- 1 1/2 Pound pork tenderloin (or boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breasts OR 3 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs)
- 1 very large white onion, peeled, cut into 4 to 5 thick slices
- Thinly sliced fresh mint leaves
- Cooked jasmine rice
Directions
For the Hoisin-mint marinade and sauce:
Step 1: Mix all ingredients in a small bowl. Refrigerate covered for up to 1 week.
For the Grilled butterflied pork tenderloin with hoisin-mint sauce:
Step 1: Divide the hoisin-mint mixture in half; set aside half of the mixture to use later as a sauce.
Step 2: Trim and butterfly the pork tenderloin as follows: Use a sharp knife to remove all of the silver skin from outside of the tenderloin. Then cut the tenderloin lengthwise down the middle, making an incision about 1 inch deep. Open the cut like a book. Make a lengthwise incision about ½ inch deep on either side of the first cut. Again, open the tenderloin like a book or unfolding a letter. Place a piece of plastic wrap over the meat; use a meat mallet to pound the tenderloin into a uniform ¾-inch thickness.
Step 3: Put the pork tenderloin on a baking sheet; spread the remaining hoisin-mint marinade over both sides of the meat. Let stand at room temperature, about 30 minutes, or refrigerate loosely covered up to several hours.
Step 4: Prepare a charcoal grill; let coals burn until covered in gray ash. Or heat a gas grill to medium hot. Heat the grill grate.
Step 5: Put pork and onion slices on grill directly over the heat source; cover grill and cook, 7 minutes. Flip meat and onions. Grill covered until pork is nearly firm when pressed and onions are crisp-tender, about 3 minutes.
Step 6: Remove to a cutting board to rest for 5 minutes before slicing thinly.
Step 7: Drizzle meat with the reserved hoisin-mint sauce. Sprinkle with sliced mint leaves. Serve with grilled onions and jasmine rice.