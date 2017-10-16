  1. Home
Green Tomato Pie
This is an interesting pie if you're looking for something a little more savory.
Oct 16, 2017 | 1:37 pm
By
Editor
Tomato Pie Recipe
iStock

This pie will give you something a little different to to explore if you're bored of your same old apple pie recipe. Be a little adventurous!

You can make this pie using store bought pie dough, pre-baked pie shells or just use this recipe and make your own perfect pie crust!

8
Servings
167
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the filling:

  • pie dough for 1 double-crust pie (9-inch) or make from scratch
  • 4 cups thinly sliced green tomatoes
  • 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1 cup of sugar
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch

Directions

For the filling:

Line your pie dish with rolled out dough.

In a large bowl, combine the tomatoes, vinegar, spices, sgar and cornstarch and mix well until well coated.

Add filling and cover with secnod pie crust. Trim seal and crimp the edges.

Bake at 400°F for 45 minutes or until tomatoes are soft.

Cool on a wire rack and serve.

 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
8g
11%
Sugar
4g
4%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Carbohydrate, by difference
23g
18%
Protein
2g
4%
Vitamin A, RAE
32µg
5%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
23mg
31%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
11µg
12%
Calcium, Ca
13mg
1%
Choline, total
9mg
2%
Fiber, total dietary
5g
20%
Folate, total
20µg
5%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
12mg
4%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
39mg
6%
Selenium, Se
2µg
4%
Sodium, Na
31mg
2%
Water
96g
4%
