Green Tomato Pie

This pie will give you something a little different to to explore if you're bored of your same old apple pie recipe. Be a little adventurous!
You can make this pie using store bought pie dough, pre-baked pie shells or just use this recipe and make your own perfect pie crust!
Line your pie dish with rolled out dough.
In a large bowl, combine the tomatoes, vinegar, spices, sgar and cornstarch and mix well until well coated.
Add filling and cover with secnod pie crust. Trim seal and crimp the edges.
Bake at 400°F for 45 minutes or until tomatoes are soft.
Cool on a wire rack and serve.